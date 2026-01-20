Additive Manufacturing Fuels Growth in Rocket Engine Market with 17.8% CAGR

Opportunities in the additive manufacturing for rocket engines market include leveraging 3D printing to produce complex, lightweight components, driving cost efficiency, performance, and rapid prototyping. The demand surge from commercial space launch services invites market expansion, especially in Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The additive manufacturing (AM) market for rocket engines has observed substantial growth, projected to escalate from $2.69 billion in 2025 to $3.17 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8%. The historical growth is driven by the early integration of 3D printing technologies in aerospace, a surge in demand for lightweight rocket components, the necessity to reduce production costs and lead times, and the successful implementation of AM in small-scale engine prototypes.

The Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines Market Global Report 2026 presents crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management assessing the thriving market landscape. This expansive report provides a forward-looking guide on trends poised to shape the industry over the coming decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

  • Acquire an unparalleled global perspective with insights across 16 geographies.
  • Evaluate macro factors like geopolitical influences, fiscal policies, and regulatory changes.
  • Craft strategic regional and country-level plans based on localized data and insight.
  • Identify promising growth segments for investment and outperform competitors with actionable forecasts.
  • Gain customer insights through comprehensive end-user analysis and competitive benchmarks.
  • Utilize market attractiveness scoring and total addressable market (TAM) analysis for strategic decision-making.
  • Leverage consistently updated data, delivered with an accompanying Excel dashboard for ease of analysis.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Material Type: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Other Material Types
  • By Technology: Selective Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Other Technologies
  • By Application: Prototyping, Production, Research and Development (R&D)
  • By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

  • By Metals: Titanium Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloys
  • By Polymers: High-Performance Thermoplastics, Composite Polymers, Polyamide (Nylon)
  • By Ceramics: Silicon Carbide, Alumina-Based Ceramics, Zirconia-Based Ceramics
  • By Other Material Types: Hybrid Materials, Metal Matrix Composites, Functionally Graded Materials

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$3.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.11 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate17.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines market report include:

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • TRUMPF SE + Co. KG
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
  • Blue Origin Enterprises L.P.
  • DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft
  • United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA)
  • RUAG Holding AG
  • Sierra Space Corporation
  • Rocket Lab USA Inc.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc.
  • MT Aerospace AG
  • Velo3D Inc.
  • Gilmour Space Technologies Pty Ltd.
  • Ursa Major Technologies Inc.
  • Orbex Ltd.
  • Sintavia LLC
  • Vast Space Corp.
  • EOS GmbH
  • Equatorial Space Systems Pty Ltd.
  • Skyrora Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nz8u

