Additive Manufacturing Fuels Growth in Rocket Engine Market with 17.8% CAGR

The additive manufacturing (AM) market for rocket engines has observed substantial growth, projected to escalate from $2.69 billion in 2025 to $3.17 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8%. The historical growth is driven by the early integration of 3D printing technologies in aerospace, a surge in demand for lightweight rocket components, the necessity to reduce production costs and lead times, and the successful implementation of AM in small-scale engine prototypes.
The Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines Market Global Report 2026 presents crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management assessing the thriving market landscape. This expansive report provides a forward-looking guide on trends poised to shape the industry over the coming decade and beyond.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Material Type: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Other Material Types
- By Technology: Selective Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Other Technologies
- By Application: Prototyping, Production, Research and Development (R&D)
- By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Other End Users
Subsegments:
- By Metals: Titanium Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloys
- By Polymers: High-Performance Thermoplastics, Composite Polymers, Polyamide (Nylon)
- By Ceramics: Silicon Carbide, Alumina-Based Ceramics, Zirconia-Based Ceramics
- By Other Material Types: Hybrid Materials, Metal Matrix Composites, Functionally Graded Materials
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines market report include:
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- General Electric Company
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- TRUMPF SE + Co. KG
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- Blue Origin Enterprises L.P.
- DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft
- United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA)
- RUAG Holding AG
- Sierra Space Corporation
- Rocket Lab USA Inc.
- Firefly Aerospace Inc.
- MT Aerospace AG
- Velo3D Inc.
- Gilmour Space Technologies Pty Ltd.
- Ursa Major Technologies Inc.
- Orbex Ltd.
- Sintavia LLC
- Vast Space Corp.
- EOS GmbH
- Equatorial Space Systems Pty Ltd.
- Skyrora Ltd.
