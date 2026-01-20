Additive Manufacturing Fuels Growth in Rocket Engine Market with 17.8% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The additive manufacturing (AM) market for rocket engines has observed substantial growth, projected to escalate from $2.69 billion in 2025 to $3.17 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8%. The historical growth is driven by the early integration of 3D printing technologies in aerospace, a surge in demand for lightweight rocket components, the necessity to reduce production costs and lead times, and the successful implementation of AM in small-scale engine prototypes.

The Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines Market Global Report 2026 presents crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management assessing the thriving market landscape. This expansive report provides a forward-looking guide on trends poised to shape the industry over the coming decade and beyond.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Material Type: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Other Material Types

By Technology: Selective Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Other Technologies

By Application: Prototyping, Production, Research and Development (R&D)

By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Metals: Titanium Alloys, Nickel-Based Superalloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloys

By Polymers: High-Performance Thermoplastics, Composite Polymers, Polyamide (Nylon)

By Ceramics: Silicon Carbide, Alumina-Based Ceramics, Zirconia-Based Ceramics

By Other Material Types: Hybrid Materials, Metal Matrix Composites, Functionally Graded Materials

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines market report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Electric Company

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

TRUMPF SE + Co. KG

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Blue Origin Enterprises L.P.

DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft

United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA)

RUAG Holding AG

Sierra Space Corporation

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

MT Aerospace AG

Velo3D Inc.

Gilmour Space Technologies Pty Ltd.

Ursa Major Technologies Inc.

Orbex Ltd.

Sintavia LLC

Vast Space Corp.

EOS GmbH

Equatorial Space Systems Pty Ltd.

Skyrora Ltd.

