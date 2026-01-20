December closes with positive signs for New York housing

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York’s housing market wrapped up 2025 on a positive note with both closed and pending sales finishing the year ahead of last December, while home prices continued their steady climb across the state, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

Closed sales rose modestly in December, increasing from 9,416 homes sold in December 2024 to 9,649 sales recorded last month. This represents a 2.5 percent year-over-year gain. Pending sales also moved higher, rising 2.1 percent from 6,214 homes under contract one year ago to 9,649 in December 2025. New listings, however, edged lower, slipping 1.3 percent from 5,974 in December 2024 to 5,899 this past month.

Home prices continued their steady upward trend, extending a streak of 29 consecutive months of rising values. The median sales price increased 4.2 percent year-over-year, reaching $440,000 in December, compared to $412,000 in December 2024.

Inventory tightened slightly as the year came to a close, declining 2.4 percent from 23,978 homes on the market in December 2024 to 23,405 available properties last month. This marked the first monthly drop in housing supply since February.

There was some welcome news for buyers on the financing front. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 6.19 percent in December 2025, down from 6.24 percent in November and well below the 6.72 percent average recorded in December 2024.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 63,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.



Contact:

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

smorlock@nysar.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5568868-c6e2-45d6-94b8-b744807a0c87