USO Announces MN Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones and NFL Legend Vince Wilfork as Global Ambassadors

Arlington, VA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Jones, star running back of the Minnesota Vikings, and Vince Wilfork, legendary former defensive tackle of the New England Patriots, as USO Global Ambassadors.

Jones and Wilfork are joining the USO’s mission to support the well-being of American military service members. As Global Ambassadors, they’ll attend USO events, engage with service members at various locations, and use their influence to motivate others to support those who serve and their families through the USO.

Select photos of Jones and Wilfork active with the USO here



“Football is about more than just a game, it’s about connection, tradition, and coming together, which is exactly what the USO does every day for service members and their families,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “Aaron Jones and Vince Wilfork understand the power of using their platform to give back. Their commitment as Global Ambassadors helps us shine a light on the people who serve our country and reminds them they are never forgotten, whether they’re watching the game at home or serving far from it.”

Vince Wilfork, who has played in four Super Bowls and is a two-time Super Bowl champion, is celebrated for his leadership both on and off the field. He has been on three USO tours reaching tens of thousands of service members. Tours with the USO have taken Wilfork to Italy, Greece, Kuwait, Djibouti, Jordan, Qatar, Germany, Poland, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom and even a ship at sea. Wilfork shares, “It’s truly an honor to stand alongside the USO and serve those who dedicate their lives to protecting ours. Giving back to the men and women of our military is deeply personal for me. I want them to feel the respect and gratitude they deserve every single day. Together, we’ll work to uplift their spirits and show just how much their sacrifices mean to all of us.”

Aaron Jones, whose father and mother served in the U.S. Army, traveled on the most recent NFL USO Tour in April 2025. On the tour, Jones visited a location in Kuwait where his mother was stationed at one time during her military career. Jones expresses his gratitude for this honor of being a USO Global Ambassador, “Supporting the military community runs deep in my family. I’m humbled to work with the USO in making sure our service members and their families know how much they mean to all of us back home.” Last week, the NFL announced Jones as one of the 15th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award finalists.



The USO has a distinguished history of partnering with influential figures to uplift and encourage service members. By welcoming Jones and Wilfork as Global Ambassadors, the organization continues its tradition of inspiring communities to support the people who serve in our nation’s military and their families.



About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.