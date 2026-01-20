Unstoppable Domains and Digital Future Studio Launch .digitalfuture TLD at Davos to Support the Next Generation of Builders

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the World Economic Forum in Davos, where global leaders gather to shape the future of technology, finance, and regulation, Unstoppable Domains and Digital Future Studio today announced the launch of .digitalfuture, a new top level domain designed for founders, operators, and organizations building at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and emerging technology.





Developed in collaboration with Unstoppable Domains, the world’s largest Web3 registry with more than 4.7 million registered domains, the .digitalfuture TLD introduces a new naming layer for companies operating ahead of consensus, when markets are still forming and infrastructure decisions carry long term consequences.

As technological change accelerates and regulatory clarity struggles to keep pace, digital identity has become strategic infrastructure. A credible and future focused identity now signals intent, legitimacy, and long term vision to partners, regulators, and markets alike. The .digitalfuture TLD was created for this moment, when companies are early, narratives are forming, and positioning can define an entire category.

Digital Future Studio was founded to operate inside this tension. Founded by Michelle O’Connor, the studio embeds directly with leadership teams, providing fractional executive expertise, curated operators, and deep industry relationships to help companies move with clarity, speed, and precision. This is not advisory from the sidelines. It is a hands on partnership designed to shift trajectories and create categories.

O’Connor brings more than a decade of experience working at the frontlines of digital assets, crypto, and fintech, joining companies before markets were formed, infrastructure existed, or regulation was clear. She was an early team member at Bitreserve, now Uphold, and the first executive hire at Taxbit, joining pre seed and pre revenue and helping shape what would become one of the most influential compliance platforms in the digital asset ecosystem.

“.digitalfuture is about giving builders a signal that matches their ambition,” said Michelle O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Digital Future Studio. “The most consequential moments in a company’s journey happen before consensus. When regulation, innovation, AI, and narrative collide, you need infrastructure that moves as fast as you do. This domain is a marker of intent for teams building what comes next.”

The launch at Davos reflects a broader shift in how digital identity is evolving, from static addresses to strategic assets that convey credibility, purpose, and direction across brands, platforms, wallets, and communities.

“.digitalfuture gives founders a simple but powerful way to anchor their identity to where they are going, not where the market has already been,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. “As AI, Web3, and financial infrastructure converge, naming becomes part of the trust layer. Launching this at Davos underscores the role digital identity will play in shaping the next era of global innovation.”

Whether a company is scaling its first product, entering a new market, navigating regulatory inflection points, or repositioning its brand at the top of the stack, .digitalfuture is designed to support those moments with clarity, credibility, and forward momentum.

Get your .digitalfuture today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/digitalfuture/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Digital Future Studio

Digital Future Studio is the creative and execution arm of Digital Future, focused on building brands and communications platforms for companies operating in emerging and regulated technology sectors. The studio partners with leadership teams to develop positioning, messaging, visual identity, and multi-channel content that drives credibility, awareness, and commercial momentum.

Blending strategic direction with hands-on delivery, Digital Future Studio supports product launches, thought leadership programs, media engagement, and integrated campaigns designed to accelerate growth and long-term market trust.

For more information, visit www.thedigitalfuture.xyz