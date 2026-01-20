Industry Icons & Social Stars: Pacific Northwest Powerhouse, The Nick Shivers Team Joins eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that the Nick Shivers Team has joined eXp Realty. Led by RISMedia Newsmaker Hall of Fame inductee Nick Shivers, the team brings 17 agents and a seasoned operations leadership group built for scale, signaling a major expansion across the Oregon and Washington markets.

The move brings together a proven leadership bench anchored in family, longstanding operations, system expertise, and sales. Alongside Nick Shivers are partners Keegan and Kaiya Shivers, supported by Troy Thurman, Chief Financial Officer, and Melodie Thurman, Chief Operating Officer, with longtime team leaders including Rachelle Braunstein, Philip Triem, Marcus Winklepleck, and Amy Oliver. Together, this group is built to drive performance, accountability, and scalable growth on a platform designed for elite teams.

The Nick Shivers Team creates a massive footprint in the Pacific NW , reporting over $178M in 2025 sales volume across 360 units with 75% of the production in listings. After more than two decades at Keller Williams Realty, the move to eXp represents a strategic pivot to scale innovation, maximize agent opportunity, and utilize a global model built for high-performance teams.

“Nick and his team represent the perfect intersection of industry legacy and modern influence,” said Leo Pareja, Chief Executive Officer of eXp Realty. “They have built a powerhouse organization that combines elite production with a heart for philanthropy. We are proud to welcome the Nick Shivers Team to eXp and look forward to fueling their next chapter of growth.”

For Nick Shivers, the decision was about future-proofing the business and aligning with a platform that truly understands team operations.

“We’ve been watching the industry evolve, and after evaluating the landscape, eXp was the clear choice for where the puck is going,” said Nick Shivers, Founder and Team Leader. “eXp isn’t just innovative; it is built with real operators in mind. The platform offers the operational stability, responsiveness, and borderless opportunity we need to run a high-performance team at scale. We aren’t just moving brokerages; we are upgrading our operating system.”

The Next Generation of Influence: The move also highlights eXp’s appeal to the next generation of real estate media leaders. Partner Keegan Shivers, who has amassed over 330,000 social media followers since the start of 2025 and is slated to star in the upcoming series The Final Agent, noted that eXp aligns with the speed of modern real estate.

“Real estate consumption has changed—how clients search, connect, and build trust is digital-first,” said Keegan Shivers. “We needed a partner that supports creativity and modern business building without boundaries. eXp is built for exactly that kind of agility.”

Known for their listing specialization, the Nick Shivers Team also delivers a full suite of seller options through its My Rocket Listing program, including instant offers, equity elevation solutions, and full marketing traditional listing strategies. The team also supports luxury real estate, commercial and multi family solutions, and buyer transactions across Oregon and Washington, the team is defined by their "Sell a Home, Save a Child" initiative, which has raised millions to support vulnerable children and families worldwide.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is a global real estate brokerage with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

