WittKieffer Appoints Akhil Saklecha, MD, as Managing Director to Advance Global Investor-Backed Healthcare and Life Sciences

Oak Brook, Illinois, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced that Akhil Saklecha, MD, has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its Global Investor-Backed Markets team. Dr. Saklecha will help expand the firm’s work with diagnostics, digital health, and medical device companies, early-stage venture capital firms, and the innovation and venture arms of leading medical centers.

With one of the largest global teams dedicated to investor-backed healthcare and life sciences, WittKieffer partners with boards, investors, and executives to create value through impactful leadership. Dr. Saklecha’s appointment further strengthens the firm’s position as the foremost leadership advisory and executive search partner to these organizations and more across the Quality of Life Ecosystem.

Akhil Saklecha, MD: Background and Expertise

Dr. Saklecha brings a rare combination of clinical expertise, investment leadership, and technology innovation experience, with a career spanning senior roles across life sciences, healthcare, and venture organizations guiding strategy, technology development, and early-stage funding for transformative solutions.

Most recently, he served as Chief Scientific Officer for Acute Care at Danaher, leading science and technology strategy across diagnostics, while also managing diligence for M&A and venture investments. Previously, he was Managing Director of Cleveland Clinic Ventures, overseeing more than $75 million in early-stage investments, and spent over a decade as General Partner at Artiman Ventures, helping launch and scale healthcare and technology startups. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of a venture-backed diagnostic company and held multiple physician executive roles at Aultman Hospital and its affiliates.

A board member of multiple venture-backed companies, Dr. Saklecha is Board-Certified in Emergency Medicine and continues to practice part-time at Cleveland Clinic. He graduated from the combined accelerated BS/MD program at Northeast Ohio Medical University and received his MBA from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business. He is based in Akron, Ohio.

Strengthening Leadership Across the Converging Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Academic Medicine Markets

In his new role, Dr. Saklecha will collaborate with teams across WittKieffer’s markets and solutions to support clients operating at the convergence of clinical innovation, scientific discovery, and investment. His deep experience across diagnostics, medical devices, and digital health aligns with the firm’s expanding work with venture-backed and growth-stage organizations, enabling WittKieffer to guide leaders navigating increasingly interconnected markets of the Quality of Life Ecosystem.

“Akhil’s background is uniquely suited to the needs of today’s investor-backed healthcare and life sciences markets,” said Michael Castleman, Chief Business Officer and Executive Partner of WittKieffer. “His blend of clinical insight, investment acumen, and technology expertise enhances our ability to deliver the specialized insight, unparalleled network, and comprehensive suite of solutions that define WittKieffer’s authority in this space.”

The addition of Dr. Saklecha strengthens the firm’s ability to offer essential wisdom and critical connectivity to leaders and investors navigating rapid innovation, operational complexity, and accelerated growth.

“As healthcare, life sciences, and academic medicine continue to converge, WittKieffer’s leadership and connectivity across this ecosystem are more important than ever,” said Dr. Saklecha. “I’m thrilled to support organizations developing the next generation of diagnostics, devices, and digital platforms.”

