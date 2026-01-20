MMP Capital Marks Record Year and Accelerates Growth with New Facilities and NY Expansion

Building on a strong 2025, MMP Capital is accelerating into 2026 with facility expansions, workforce growth, and investments in technology and infrastructure. The company aims to support rising deal flow while reinforcing its position as a reliable healthcare-focused capital partner nationwide across diverse industry segments.





MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital closed a landmark year defined by record performance, national expansion, and rising momentum across its national platform. The company reported $437 million in originations in 2025, the highest annual total in its history, reflecting strong client demand, disciplined execution, and a growing customer base.

The record year highlights MMP Capital’s sustained growth as it scales operations and strengthens its presence in key industry verticals. Performance throughout 2025 reinforced the company’s role as a dependable capital partner for businesses seeking competitive financing solutions, even amid tighter credit conditions and increased competition across financial markets.

John-Paul Smolenski, CEO of MMP Capital, said the milestone reflects both organizational effort and continued client trust. “Reaching $437 million in originations is a defining achievement for MMP Capital,” Smolenski said. “Most of the growth was organic, since many of the investments we have made in 2025 have not come close to their potential. It speaks to the strength of both our reputation in healthcare finance, as well as the relationships that our customers have built with our team. Our customers appreciate that they finally found a lending company that they can trust, and who can consistently secure their capital. This growth was earned through the standards of our culture which emphasize consistency, discipline, and a clear focus on precise execution.”

Strategic expansion of physical infrastructure will play a key role in continued growth. In 2025, MMP Capital opened two new facilities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, opening up new industries to their business model.

“The facilities we opened in New Hampshire and Massachusetts in 2025 have already expanded our reach and operating capacity, and it is energizing to see those investments translate directly into growth,” Smolenski added.

Momentum is continuing into 2026. MMP Capital confirmed plans to expand its Long Island facility in February 2026, aligning with sustained origination growth and increasing deal flow. The expansion represents continued investment in infrastructure, systems, and personnel to support the next phase of growth.

“We are moving into a larger state of the art office in Melville, Long Island in February 2026 to provide the infrastructure to support the rising volume and opportunity,” Smolenski said. “We are investing in space, technology, and people to serve our clients at a higher level as activity continues to accelerate.”

Alongside facility growth, MMP Capital is expanding its workforce and actively hiring Sales Executives to strengthen its origination team and broaden market coverage. Qualified candidates with backgrounds in finance, sales, or commercial lending are encouraged to inquire.

With record originations, new facilities in operation, and additional expansion planned, MMP Capital enters 2026 with strong momentum and a clear trajectory for disciplined growth.

