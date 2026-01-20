Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against DeFi Technologies Inc. and Certain Officers – DEFT

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 25-cv-06637, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

DeFi Technologies purports to be a technology and digital asset treasury (“DAT”) company that develops exchange traded products in Canada that synthetically track the value of a single decentralized finance (“DeFi”) protocol—that is, a set of standards and rules that govern a system of lending, borrowing, and trading a cryptocurrency—or a basket of DeFi protocols. The Company also offers asset management services, such as indirect exposure to underlying digital assets, digital asset indexes, or other DeFi instruments. As a DAT company, part of DeFi Technologies’ operations include accumulating cryptocurrency assets.

The Company was formerly known as Valour Inc. (“Valour”) and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Today, one of the Company’s subsidiaries bears the legacy name Valour.

DeFi Technologies’ five business segments include, inter alia, DeFi Alpha, which the Company’s website describes as “a specialized arbitrage trading desk . . . designed to identify and capitalize on low-risk arbitrage opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.” Arbitrage is a strategy that attempts to profit from discrepancies between prices of the same asset across multiple exchanges.

At all relevant times, DeFi Technologies reassured investors that DeFi Alpha consistently drives Company revenues. To date, the Company’s website states that DeFi Alpha’s “primary focus on both centralized and decentralized markets . . . ensures minimal exposure to market and protocol risks, effectively mitigating revenue volatility.”

Indeed, throughout the Class Period, the Company highlighted arbitrage trades by DeFi Alpha and revenues these trades generated. DeFi Technologies repeatedly stated that “[t]he Company continues to assess and execute on arbitrage opportunities through . . . DeFi Alpha.”

At the outset of the Class Period, just two days after its stock was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, DeFi Technologies reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, touted the supposed advantages of DeFi Alpha, and announced it was “projecting full-year 2025 revenue of approximately C$285.6 million (US$201.07 million)—a meaningful increase from [its] 2024 results and a clear signal of [its] accelerating growth trajectory.”

On August 14, 2025, DeFi Technologies reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other representations, the press release again touted the supposed advantages of DeFi Alpha and the Company’s “continue[d] . . . execut[ion]” on DeFi Alpha’s arbitrage opportunities. The press release also quoted DeFi Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer Defendant Olivier Roussy Newton (“Newton”) as announcing an increase to the Company’s full-year 2025 revenue guidance to US$218.6 million.

On September 25, 2025, DeFi Technologies announced the pricing of an oversubscribed $100 million direct offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which several wellknown institutional investors agreed to purchase an aggregate of 45,662,101 of the Company’s common shares, as well as warrants to purchase up to an additional 34,246,577 common shares, at a combined purchase price of $2.19 per share and three-quarters of one warrant. The following day, DeFi Technologies announced that it had completed the Offering for gross proceeds to the Company of $100 million before certain agent fees and other Offering expenses.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 6, 2025, DeFi Technologies issued a press release purporting to report an arbitrage trade by DeFi Alpha. The press release disclosed, inter alia, that “[DAT]s have absorbed or delayed a significant share of arbitrage opportunities over the past year.”

On this news, DeFi Technologies’ stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 7.43%, to close at $1.62 per share on November 6, 2025.

Then, on November 14, 2025, DeFi Technologies issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, DeFi Technologies reported a revenue decline of nearly 20%, falling well short of market expectations. The Company also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, and attributed this reduction to “a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.”

Concurrently, DeFi Technologies announced that Defendant Newton would leave his role as CEO and assume an advisory position.

Following these disclosures, DeFi Technologies’ stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025.

