Dutch E-Commerce Challenger 'Groots.store' Announces Strategic Logistics Expansion into Key European Markets

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groots.store, a rapidly growing online retail platform rooted in the Netherlands, today officially announced the expansion of its logistics and fulfillment network. Effective immediately, the company has extended its direct shipping capabilities to include Germany and France, solidifying its presence in the Western European regions alongside its existing operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Unique smart gardening solutions, like these bird-shaped self-watering globes, are part of the curated assortment now available for direct shipping to Germany and France.

This strategic move comes in response to increasing cross-border demand for the company’s curated wellness and lifestyle products, particularly its signature sustainable wooden foot massage tools and smart gardening solutions. By opening these new logistics corridors, Groots.store aims to streamline the shopping experience for millions of potential new customers across the continent.

Infrastructure and Marketplace Strategy To support this international scaling, Groots.store has significantly upgraded its payment infrastructure. The platform now fully integrates widely used European payment methods, including credit card processing and Bancontact, ensuring a frictionless checkout experience for international visitors.

Furthermore, the company disclosed its roadmap for 2026 regarding third-party platforms. Groots.store is currently optimizing its supply chain to strengthen its footprint on major pan-European marketplaces. The strategic focus includes scaling operations on platforms such as Kaufland and Amazon Europe, allowing the brand to leverage existing distribution networks for deeper market penetration.

Quote "Expanding our shipping radius to Germany and France is a logical next step in our growth trajectory," said the management of Groots.store. "We have seen that our product philosophy resonates beyond the Dutch borders. By removing logistical barriers and optimizing for platforms like Kaufland and Amazon, we are positioning Groots.store as a serious contender in the European e-commerce landscape."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Where does Groots.store currently ship to? A: Following the logistics expansion in January 2026, Groots.store now offers direct shipping to the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France.

Q: What products does Groots.store specialize in? A: The company offers a curated range of smart home solutions, sustainable gardening tools (such as self-watering spikes and eco-friendly tent pegs), and wellness products like wooden foot massage rollers.

Q: Is Groots.store available on external marketplaces? A: Yes, alongside its direct-to-consumer platform, Groots.store is actively expanding its presence on major European platforms like Kaufland and Amazon Europe.

About Groots.store: Groots.store is a dynamic e-commerce retailer dedicated to providing innovative solutions for daily living, ranging from sustainable gardening tools to personal care products. Known for its customer-centric approach and curated assortment, the company is committed to making smart living accessible to a European audience.

The logistics upgrade ensures fast delivery of outdoor essentials, such as this waterproof drybag, to customers in the newly added German and French markets.

