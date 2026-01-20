PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, January 20, 2026

VINCI Airports – Traffic as of December 31, 2025

Excellent performance throughout 2025 for VINCI Airports traffic with over 334 million passengers (+5% vs. 2024)

Increase of 3.2% in traffic during Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024

Strong traffic momentum in Q4 at Budapest, Salvador de Bahia, Monterrey, and Cabo Verde





In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 4th quarter of 2025 compared to the 4th quarter of 2024.

In 2025, VINCI Airports welcomed more than 334 million passengers, representing an additional 16 million travellers in one year (+5% compared to 2024). This strong growth reaffirms VINCI Airports' status as the world’s leading private airport operator and aligns with the overall upward trend in air traffic.

Beyond the annual results, the fourth quarter of 2025 also showed a traffic increase (+3.2%) compared to the same period in 2024, confirming robust momentum in several regions.

Several European airports continue to record very strong growth. The airports of Budapest and Edinburgh, the latest additions to the VINCI Airports network, deliver remarkable performances: Budapest airport is experiencing double-digit growth, driven by the dynamism of airlines easyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz Air across all their markets. Mediterranean connections, especially to Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Israel, are registering significant peaks. Meanwhile, Edinburgh airport shows a solid growth, also supported by the rise of flights to Mediterranean destinations (Spain, Italy, and Turkey) and the British domestic market. Belgrade airport traffic continues its impressive progression, driven primarily in Q4 by the expansion of Wizz Air's routes to Western Europe.

In Portugal, Porto airport experienced an increase in traffic driven by the growth of low-cost airline offerings and the expansion of transatlantic routes. The strong momentum at Lisbon airport continued, with notable growth in long-haul flights, particularly to Asian and Latin American markets. This long-haul segment also progressed at London Gatwick airport, while domestic traffic in the UK slowed due to the reorganization of low-cost airline offerings. In France, traffic growth at Lyon airport was fueled by international flights to a diverse range of destinations: Germany via Lufthansa, Eastern Europe with Wizz Air, and the Mediterranean region with Transavia and easyJet.

In Latin America and Africa, several airports experienced traffic acceleration this quarter. In Brazil, Salvador de Bahia recorded traffic records in Q4, driven by GOL's expansion and long-haul traffic supported by TAP and Air Europa. The seasonal strengthening of the Air France route between Salvador and Paris CDG also contributed to the increase of capacities during this period. In Mexico, Monterrey airport is maintaining its strong momentum with nearly 10% growth, primarily fueled by Volaris and Viva Aerobus. Growth is also excellent in Costa Rica, where connections to the United States continued to bolster traffic. Meanwhile, airports in Cabo Verde are continuing their upward trend, supported in particular by operations from easyJet and Transavia. New routes to France and the United Kingdom enriched the offerings and complemented growth driven by connections to Portugal.

In Japan, traffic results increased in Q4 despite geopolitical tensions with China, which led to some flight cancellations in December. These events tempered the strong recovery in international traffic observed up until then.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 31 December 2025

I- Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1





December 2025 Q4 2025 YTD at the end of December 2025 % Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024 VINCI Airports +2.5% +3.2% +5.0% Portugal (ANA) +4.6% +4.7% +4.7% United Kingdom -0.2% +0.3% +1.0% France -0.9% -0.5% +2.2% Serbia +8.6% +8.6% +6.5% Hungary +9.9% +11% +12% Mexico (OMA) +7.2% +6.9% +8.9% United States of America -9.9% -7.6% -4.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +3.9% +0.4% -8.6% Costa Rica +8.4% +8.8% +3.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.2% -4.7% +1.0% Brazil +8.5% +6.1% +8.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) -1.2% +4.3% +10% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +3.8% +7.6% +14% Cabo Verde +20% +15% +16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2





December 2025 Q4 2025 YTD at the end of December 2025 % Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024 % Change 2025 / 2024 VINCI Airports +1.9% +1.7% +4.0% Portugal (ANA) +0.9% +2.6% +3.4% United Kingdom -0.9% -0.9% +1.4% France +2.9% +1.0% +2.0% Serbia +4.4% +2.6% +3.9% Hungary +8.4% +8.4% +9.6% Mexico (OMA) +8.6% +8.6% +9.6% United States of America -14% -16% +0.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -0.7% -0.4% -9.5% Costa Rica +14% +15% +6.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.1% -4.5% -0.8% Brazil +3.7% +1.0% +4.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +2.0% +3.9% +6.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +9.7% +11% +15% Cabo Verde +17% +13% +16%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III- Passenger traffic by airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,669 +3.4% 36,126 +2.9% Porto (OPO) 100 3,971 +8.1% 16,939 +6.3% Faro (FAO) 100 1,923 +4.4% 10,395 +5.8% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 1,296 +7.7% 5,653 +12% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 623 -1.8% 3,357 +2.2% TOTAL 16,483 +4.7% 72,474 +4.7% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 9,531 -2.5% 42,771 -1.1% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 4,026 +8.4% 16,979 +7.5% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,538 -1.6% 6,681 -1.1% TOTAL 15,094 +0.3% 66,431 +1.0% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 2,532 +0.3% 10,723 +2.3% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,598 -1.0% 7,189 +2.6% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 132 -3.4% 512 +0.1% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 42 -2.7% 261 +5.9% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 25 +34% 191 +7.6% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 34 -26% 236 -19% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 54 -8.9% 249 +8.8% Annecy (NCY) 100 1 +51% 4 -9.4% TOTAL 4,421 -0.5% 19,377 +2.2% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,112 +8.6% 8,911 +6.5% TOTAL 2,112 +8.6% 8,911 +6.5% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 5,001 +11% 19,584 +12% TOTAL 5,001 +11% 19,584 +12%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 4,150 +9.6% 15,760 +16% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 528 +11% 1,955 +5.9% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 541 -2.7% 2,128 -0.5% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 557 -6.2% 2,219 -2.4% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 428 -6.5% 1,746 -6.9% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 184 +19% 683 +14% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 231 +20% 829 +13% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 220 +6.4% 846 +3.7% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 187 +13% 727 +8.8% Durango (DGO) 29.99 163 +17% 565 +7.0% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 118 +30% 425 +14% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 168 +12% 611 +9.0% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 119 -12% 441 -17% TOTAL 7,594 +6.9% 28,936 +8.9% United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,680 -6.4% 6,374 -2.7% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 185 -17% 847 -19% TOTAL 1,865 -7.6% 7,221 -4.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,338 +0.4% 5,305 -8.7% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 191 -1.2% 818 -7.0% Samana (AZS) 100 24 +4.8% 95 -8.2% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 12 +13% 42 -18% TOTAL 1,564 +0.4% 6,260 -8.6% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 431 +8.8% 1,974 +3.3% TOTAL 431 +8.8% 1,974 +3.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 6,594 -4.7% 26,512 +1.0% TOTAL 6,594 -4.7% 26,512 +1.0%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 2,186 +11% 8,074 +6.3% Manaus (MAO) 100 860 +6.1% 3,356 +14% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 147 -6.6% 638 +28% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 92 -32% 406 -11% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 113 -10% 507 +19% TOTAL 3,433 +6.1% 13,129 +8.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 8,594 +4.5% 34,089 +11% Itami (ITM) 40 4,161 +1.2% 16,175 +6.7% Kobe (UKB) 40 1,062 +17% 4,058 +14% TOTAL 13,817 +4.3% 54,322 +10% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 0 -100% 3,664 -23% Techo (KTI)3 MC* 1,365 1,673 Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 65 +82% 172 +84% TOTAL 1,429 +7.6% 5,509 +14% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 197 +16% 753 +13% Sal (SID) 100 430 +14% 1,588 +19% São Vicente (VXE) 100 97 +16% 354 +18% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 183 +14% 670 +8.5% TOTAL 938 +15% 3,482 +16% Total VINCI Airports 80,777 +3.2% 334,123 +5.0%

3 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract

* MC: Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements by airport





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 55,299 +0.8% 226,990 +0.8% Porto (OPO) 100 26,018 +6.8% 109,620 +5.4% Faro (FAO) 100 13,007 +3.4% 67,510 +6.3% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 9,107 +5.6% 38,742 +12% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,955 -2.4% 37,537 +0.9% TOTAL 110,488 +2.6% 480,914 +3.4% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 59,274 -2.7% 259,426 -0.8% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 29,177 +3.3% 124,283 +3.6% Belfast (BFS) 100 13,602 -1.5% 58,266 +7.3% TOTAL 102,053 -0.9% 441,975 +1.4% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 24,385 +0.9% 100,004 +1.7% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 12,321 +2.2% 52,128 +2.9% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,073 +0.3% 8,172 +5.2% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 691 -10% 3,998 +3.3% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1,069 +5.5% 6,419 +11% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,009 -8.4% 8,516 -2.2% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,104 -10% 4,556 -9.6% Annecy (NCY) 100 506 +39% 2,261 +5.0% TOTAL 43,779 +1.0% 188,619 +2.0% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 21,114 +2.6% 89,480 +3.9% TOTAL 21,114 +2.6% 89,480 +3.9% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 35,017 +8.4% 137,570 +9.6% TOTAL 35,017 +8.4% 137,570 +9.6%





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 33,130 +9.9% 127,838 +18% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 6,208 +15% 22,070 +1.1% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,551 -4.1% 18,581 +2.3% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 4,849 -4.8% 19,635 +1.5% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,997 -3.7% 15,812 -1.1% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 2,288 +36% 7,981 +18% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 4,285 +25% 16,455 +20% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,962 +18% 11,155 +11% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,003 +2.6% 7,356 -2.5% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,502 -5.5% 9,440 -5.6% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,264 +27% 4,484 +12% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,490 +37% 8,184 -7.4% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 903 -25% 3,661 -23% TOTAL 71,432 +8.6% 272,652 +9.6% United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 30,895 -17% 133,891 +0.7% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,383 +7.0% 9,917 -3.9% TOTAL 33,278 -16% 143,808 +0.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,299 -1.6% 44,346 -8.7% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,454 +9.7% 5,617 -7.4% Samana (AZS) 100 195 -7.1% 727 -17% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,103 +2.0% 4,151 -18% TOTAL 14,051 -0.4% 54,847 -9.5% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 5,738 +15% 22,672 +6.1% TOTAL 5,738 +15% 22,672 +6.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 38,955 -4.5% 157,270 -0.8% TOTAL 38,955 -4.5% 157,270 -0.8%





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2025 % change 2025 / 2024 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2025 / 2024 Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 15,064 +9.9% 57,600 +4.2% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,971 -1.8% 31,431 +4.5% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 974 -12% 4,527 +24% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 575 -36% 2,578 -22% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 750 -25% 3,543 +7.0% TOTAL 25,711 +1.0% 101,649 +4.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 54,298 +6.5% 213,979 +11% Itami (ITM) 40 34,428 -0.9% 138,096 +0.6% Kobe (UKB) 40 9,152 +7.5% 36,157 +8.6% TOTAL 97,878 +3.9% 388,232 +6.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 0 -100% 32,059 -22% Techo (KTI)4 MC* 11,920 14,854 Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 826 +44% 2,669 +29% TOTAL 12,746 +11% 49,582 +15% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 2,451 +4.1% 9,335 +7.0% Sal (SID) 100 4,419 +20% 15,398 +24% São Vicente (VXE) 100 1,200 +15% 4,416 +19% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,455 +9.6% 5,233 +8.3% TOTAL 10,093 +13% 36,490 +16% Total VINCI Airports 622,333 +1.7% 2,565,760 +4.0%

4 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract

* MC: Management Contract

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

