VINCI Airports – Traffic as of December 31, 2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

PRESS RELEASE
Nanterre, January 20, 2026

VINCI Airports – Traffic as of December 31, 2025

  • Excellent performance throughout 2025 for VINCI Airports traffic with over 334 million passengers (+5% vs. 2024)
  • Increase of 3.2% in traffic during Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024
  • Strong traffic momentum in Q4 at Budapest, Salvador de Bahia, Monterrey, and Cabo Verde

In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 4th quarter of 2025 compared to the 4th quarter of 2024.

In 2025, VINCI Airports welcomed more than 334 million passengers, representing an additional 16 million travellers in one year (+5% compared to 2024). This strong growth reaffirms VINCI Airports' status as the world’s leading private airport operator and aligns with the overall upward trend in air traffic.

Beyond the annual results, the fourth quarter of 2025 also showed a traffic increase (+3.2%) compared to the same period in 2024, confirming robust momentum in several regions.

Several European airports continue to record very strong growth. The airports of Budapest and Edinburgh, the latest additions to the VINCI Airports network, deliver remarkable performances: Budapest airport is experiencing double-digit growth, driven by the dynamism of airlines easyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz Air across all their markets. Mediterranean connections, especially to Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Israel, are registering significant peaks. Meanwhile, Edinburgh airport shows a solid growth, also supported by the rise of flights to Mediterranean destinations (Spain, Italy, and Turkey) and the British domestic market. Belgrade airport traffic continues its impressive progression, driven primarily in Q4 by the expansion of Wizz Air's routes to Western Europe.

In Portugal, Porto airport experienced an increase in traffic driven by the growth of low-cost airline offerings and the expansion of transatlantic routes. The strong momentum at Lisbon airport continued, with notable growth in long-haul flights, particularly to Asian and Latin American markets. This long-haul segment also progressed at London Gatwick airport, while domestic traffic in the UK slowed due to the reorganization of low-cost airline offerings. In France, traffic growth at Lyon airport was fueled by international flights to a diverse range of destinations: Germany via Lufthansa, Eastern Europe with Wizz Air, and the Mediterranean region with Transavia and easyJet.

In Latin America and Africa, several airports experienced traffic acceleration this quarter. In Brazil, Salvador de Bahia recorded traffic records in Q4, driven by GOL's expansion and long-haul traffic supported by TAP and Air Europa. The seasonal strengthening of the Air France route between Salvador and Paris CDG also contributed to the increase of capacities during this period. In Mexico, Monterrey airport is maintaining its strong momentum with nearly 10% growth, primarily fueled by Volaris and Viva Aerobus. Growth is also excellent in Costa Rica, where connections to the United States continued to bolster traffic. Meanwhile, airports in Cabo Verde are continuing their upward trend, supported in particular by operations from easyJet and Transavia. New routes to France and the United Kingdom enriched the offerings and complemented growth driven by connections to Portugal.

In Japan, traffic results increased in Q4 despite geopolitical tensions with China, which led to some flight cancellations in December. These events tempered the strong recovery in international traffic observed up until then.

About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting its stakeholders’ transition.
For more information:
www.vinci-airports.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 31 December 2025

I-      Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1

 December 2025Q4 2025YTD at the end of December 2025
 % Change 2025 / 2024% Change 2025 / 2024% Change 2025 / 2024
    
VINCI Airports+2.5%+3.2%+5.0%
Portugal (ANA)+4.6%+4.7%+4.7%
United Kingdom -0.2%+0.3%+1.0%
France -0.9%-0.5%+2.2%
Serbia+8.6%+8.6%+6.5%
Hungary+9.9%+11%+12%
Mexico (OMA) +7.2%+6.9%+8.9%
United States of America-9.9%-7.6%-4.9%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +3.9%+0.4%-8.6%
Costa Rica+8.4%+8.8%+3.3%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-1.2%-4.7%+1.0%
Brazil +8.5%+6.1%+8.7%
Japan (Kansai Airports) -1.2%+4.3%+10%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +3.8%+7.6%+14%
Cabo Verde+20%+15%+16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II-      Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2

 December 2025Q4 2025YTD at the end of December 2025
 % Change 2025 / 2024% Change 2025 / 2024% Change 2025 / 2024
    
VINCI Airports+1.9%+1.7%+4.0%
Portugal (ANA)+0.9%+2.6%+3.4%
United Kingdom -0.9%-0.9%+1.4%
France +2.9%+1.0%+2.0%
Serbia+4.4%+2.6%+3.9%
Hungary+8.4%+8.4%+9.6%
Mexico (OMA) +8.6%+8.6%+9.6%
United States of America-14%-16%+0.3%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -0.7%-0.4%-9.5%
Costa Rica+14%+15%+6.1%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-1.1%-4.5%-0.8%
Brazil +3.7%+1.0%+4.0%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +2.0%+3.9%+6.7%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +9.7%+11%+15%
Cabo Verde+17%+13%+16%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III-      Passenger traffic by airport

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Portugal (ANA) of which      
Lisbon (LIS) 1008,669+3.4%36,126+2.9%
Porto (OPO) 1003,971+8.1%16,939+6.3%
Faro (FAO) 1001,923+4.4%10,395+5.8%
Madeira (FNC. PXO) 1001,296+7.7%5,653+12%
Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100623-1.8%3,357+2.2%
 TOTAL 16,483+4.7%72,474+4.7%
United Kingdom of which      
Gatwick (LGW) 50.019,531-2.5%42,771-1.1%
Edinburgh (EDI) 50.014,026+8.4%16,979+7.5%
Belfast (BFS) 1001,538-1.6%6,681-1.1%
 TOTAL 15,094+0.3%66,431+1.0%
France of which      
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)  30.62,532+0.3%10,723+2.3%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 851,598-1.0%7,189+2.6%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49132-3.4%512+0.1%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 10042-2.7%261+5.9%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 10025+34%191+7.6%
Toulon Hyères (TLN) 10034-26%236-19%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 10054-8.9%249+8.8%
Annecy (NCY) 1001+51%4-9.4%
 TOTAL 4,421-0.5%19,377+2.2%
Serbia      
Belgrade (BEG) 1002,112+8.6%8,911+6.5%
 TOTAL 2,112+8.6%8,911+6.5%
Hungary      
Budapest (BUD) 205,001+11%19,584+12%
 TOTAL 5,001+11%19,584+12%


In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Mexico (OMA) of which      
Monterrey (MTY) 29.994,150+9.6%15,760+16%
Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99528+11%1,955+5.9%
Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99541-2.7%2,128-0.5%
Culiacan (CUL) 29.99557-6.2%2,219-2.4%
Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99428-6.5%1,746-6.9%
Acapulco (ACA) 29.99184+19%683+14%
San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99231+20%829+13%
Torreon (TRC) 29.99220+6.4%846+3.7%
Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99187+13%727+8.8%
Durango (DGO) 29.99163+17%565+7.0%
Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99118+30%425+14%
Tampico (TAM) 29.99168+12%611+9.0%
Reynosa (REX) 29.99119-12%441-17%
 TOTAL 7,594+6.9%28,936+8.9%
United States of America of which      
Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC*1,680-6.4%6,374-2.7%
Atlantic City (ACY) MC*185-17%847-19%
 TOTAL 1,865-7.6%7,221-4.9%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which      
Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 1001,338+0.4%5,305-8.7%
Puerto Plata (POP) 100191-1.2%818-7.0%
Samana (AZS) 10024+4.8%95-8.2%
La Isabela (JBQ) 10012+13%42-18%
 TOTAL 1,564+0.4%6,260-8.6%
Costa Rica      
Guanacaste (LIR) 45431+8.8%1,974+3.3%
 TOTAL 431+8.8%1,974+3.3%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)      
Santiago (SCL) 406,594-4.7%26,512+1.0%
 TOTAL 6,594-4.7%26,512+1.0%


In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Brazil of which      
Salvador (SSA) 1002,186+11%8,074+6.3%
Manaus (MAO) 100860+6.1%3,356+14%
Porto Velho (PVH) 100147-6.6%638+28%
Boa Vista (BVB) 10092-32%406-11%
Rio Branco (RBR) 100113-10%507+19%
 TOTAL 3,433+6.1%13,129+8.7%
Japan (Kansai Airports) of which      
Kansai (KIX) 408,594+4.5%34,089+11%
Itami (ITM) 404,161+1.2%16,175+6.7%
Kobe (UKB) 401,062+17%4,058+14%
 TOTAL 13,817+4.3%54,322+10%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which      
Phnom Penh (PNH) 700-100%3,664-23%
Techo (KTI)3 MC*1,365 1,673 
Sihanoukville (KOS) 7065+82%172+84%
 TOTAL 1,429+7.6%5,509+14%
Cabo Verde of which      
Praia (RAI) 100197+16%753+13%
Sal (SID) 100430+14%1,588+19%
São Vicente (VXE) 10097+16%354+18%
Boa Vista (BVC) 100183+14%670+8.5%
 TOTAL 938+15%3,482+16%
Total VINCI Airports  80,777+3.2%334,123+5.0%

3 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract

* MC: Management Contract

IV-      Commercial movements by airport

Commercial flights  VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Portugal (ANA) of which       
Lisbon (LIS)  10055,299+0.8%226,990+0.8%
Porto (OPO)  10026,018+6.8%109,620+5.4%
Faro (FAO)  10013,007+3.4%67,510+6.3%
Madeira (FNC. PXO)  1009,107+5.6%38,742+12%
Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)  1006,955-2.4%37,537+0.9%
  TOTAL 110,488+2.6%480,914+3.4%
United Kingdom of which       
Gatwick (LGW)  50.0159,274-2.7%259,426-0.8%
Edinburgh (EDI)  50.0129,177+3.3%124,283+3.6%
Belfast (BFS)  10013,602-1.5%58,266+7.3%
  TOTAL 102,053-0.9%441,975+1.4%
France of which       
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.624,385+0.9%100,004+1.7%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE)  8512,321+2.2%52,128+2.9%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS)  492,073+0.3%8,172+5.2%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)  100691-10%3,998+3.3%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 1001,069+5.5%6,419+11%
Toulon Hyères (TLN)  1001,009-8.4%8,516-2.2%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)  1001,104-10%4,556-9.6%
Annecy (NCY)  100506+39%2,261+5.0%
  TOTAL 43,779+1.0%188,619+2.0%
Serbia       
Belgrade (BEG)  10021,114+2.6%89,480+3.9%
  TOTAL 21,114+2.6%89,480+3.9%
Hungary       
Budapest (BUD)  2035,017+8.4%137,570+9.6%
  TOTAL 35,017+8.4%137,570+9.6%


Commercial flights  VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Mexico (OMA) of which       
Monterrey (MTY)  29.9933,130+9.9%127,838+18%
Chihuahua (CUU)  29.996,208+15%22,070+1.1%
Ciudad Juarez (CJS)  29.994,551-4.1%18,581+2.3%
Culiacan (CUL)  29.994,849-4.8%19,635+1.5%
Mazatlan (MZT)  29.993,997-3.7%15,812-1.1%
Acapulco (ACA)  29.992,288+36%7,981+18%
San Luis Potosi (SLP)  29.994,285+25%16,455+20%
Torreon (TRC)  29.992,962+18%11,155+11%
Zihuatanejo (ZIH)  29.992,003+2.6%7,356-2.5%
Durango (DGO)  29.992,502-5.5%9,440-5.6%
Zacatecas (ZCL)  29.991,264+27%4,484+12%
Tampico (TAM)  29.992,490+37%8,184-7.4%
Reynosa (REX)  29.99903-25%3,661-23%
  TOTAL 71,432+8.6%272,652+9.6%
United States of America of which      
Hollywood Burbank (BUR)  MC*30,895-17%133,891+0.7%
Atlantic City (ACY)  MC*2,383+7.0%9,917-3.9%
  TOTAL 33,278-16%143,808+0.3%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which     
Saint-Domingue (SDQ)  10011,299-1.6%44,346-8.7%
Puerto Plata (POP)  1001,454+9.7%5,617-7.4%
Samana (AZS)  100195-7.1%727-17%
La Isabela (JBQ)  1001,103+2.0%4,151-18%
  TOTAL 14,051-0.4%54,847-9.5%
Costa Rica       
Guanacaste (LIR)  455,738+15%22,672+6.1%
  TOTAL 5,738+15%22,672+6.1%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)       
Santiago (SCL)  4038,955-4.5%157,270-0.8%
  TOTAL 38,955-4.5%157,270-0.8%


Commercial flights  VINCI Airports share (%)Q4 2025% change 2025 / 2024YTD at the end of December (12 months)% change 2025 / 2024
Brazil of which       
Salvador (SSA)  10015,064+9.9%57,600+4.2%
Manaus (MAO)  1007,971-1.8%31,431+4.5%
Porto Velho (PVH)  100974-12%4,527+24%
Boa Vista (BVB)  100575-36%2,578-22%
Rio Branco (RBR)  100750-25%3,543+7.0%
  TOTAL 25,711+1.0%101,649+4.0%
Japan (Kansai Airports) of which       
Kansai (KIX)  4054,298+6.5%213,979+11%
Itami (ITM)  4034,428-0.9%138,096+0.6%
Kobe (UKB)  409,152+7.5%36,157+8.6%
  TOTAL 97,878+3.9%388,232+6.7%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which     
Phnom Penh (PNH)  700-100%32,059-22%
Techo (KTI)4  MC*11,920 14,854 
Sihanoukville (KOS)  70826+44%2,669+29%
  TOTAL 12,746+11%49,582+15%
Cabo Verde of which       
Praia (RAI)  1002,451+4.1%9,335+7.0%
Sal (SID)  1004,419+20%15,398+24%
São Vicente (VXE)  1001,200+15%4,416+19%
Boa Vista (BVC)  1001,455+9.6%5,233+8.3%
  TOTAL 10,093+13%36,490+16%
Total VINCI Airports   622,333+1.7%2,565,760+4.0%

4 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract

* MC: Management Contract

  

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


Attachments

vinci-airports-traffic-as-of-december-31-2025

Recommended Reading