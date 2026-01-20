Deadline Alert: agilon health, inc. (AGL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 2, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR AGILON INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 4, 2025, agilon disclosed that its President, CEO, and Director of the Board was departing the Company, and that his departure “was a termination without ‘cause’ under [his] employment agreement.” That same day, agilon released its second quarter 2025 financial results, missing estimates and further announcing that it was suspending its 2025 guidance due to the leadership change “as well as continued execution of ongoing initiatives and market uncertainty which may impact future results.”

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $0.93, or 51.5%, to close at $0.88 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware; (2) Defendants materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from "strategic actions" taken by agilon to reduce risk; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired agilon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

