INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Gauzy Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - GAUZ

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GAUZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Gauzy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 6, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Gauzy securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 14, 2025, Gauzy announced that the Company “will not be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 14 as previously planned.” The press release explained that “[t]he reason for the delay is that, during a hearing held on November 13, 2025, the Commercial Court of Lyon, France, ordered the commencement of French law insolvency proceedings (‘Redressement Judiciaire’) relating to three subsidiaries of Gauzy located in France.”

On this news, Gauzy’s stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 33.58%, to close at $2.67 per share on November 14, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980