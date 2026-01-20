LOTTOBLOKK: First Global Crypto Lottery Set to Launch June 1

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional lotteries have not evolved in decades. That changes on June 1 with the launch of the next-gen lottery revolution – LOTTOBLOKK,** the world’s first crypto blockchain lottery, powered by its own crypto utility token, LottoCoin (LTBK). LottoBlokk will utilize the Multi-State Lottery Association's real-time Powerball winning numbers drawn three times a week to create a decentralized, sweepstakes-compliant lottery accessible to everyone over the age of 18 worldwide, including the United States -- except where restricted. [**website now in beta mode]

In the U.S., LottoBlokk will function as a sweepstakes lottery, where participants will exchange cryptocurrency, via BASE wallets, for LTBK virtual, non-monetary tokens to purchase lottery tickets. Each ticket will be priced at $2 USD and be securely recorded on the blockchain. Tokens will remain liquid and tradable at any time, allowing investors to sell or swap them freely on designated platforms. The initial jackpot will start at $100,000, with the potential to exceed one million dollars based on lottery sales.

“LottoBlokk is not just another lottery. It combines the thrill of global jackpots with the speed, transparency and cost-efficiency of decentralized finance on the BASE blockchain,” says David Zambrano, partner in LottoBlokk. “We are revolutionizing how jackpots operate in the digital age and how people play, win, and connect – no borders, no middlemen, just pure excitement and real instant rewards. With LottoBlokk, you never lose your ticket and can play from almost any place in the world.”

Winning number combinations will be directly synced to the three weekly Powerball drawings, ensuring a fair draw that is random and verified by a large, credible lottery that is tamper-proof. Automated payouts will be instantly sent to the winners’ wallets. The prize distribution model allocates 70% of the pool to the winner(s), 20% to the next round’s starting pot, and 10% to the treasury.

Winners will redeem their virtual non-monetary tokens for LTBK crypto, which can then be converted into fiat currency. The sweepstakes lottery non-monetary exchange allows LottoBlokk to be legally compliant in a number of U.S. states. Jackpot payouts will follow the Powerball model, giving winners the option to receive annuity-style payments over 20 years or one lump sum.

Prize Tiers and Payouts – Modeled after Powerball, ensuring multiple winners, not just one lucky whale:

Combination Prize Match 5 + LOTTO number Jackpot Match 5 numbers 25% of pool Match 4 + LOTTO number 5% of pool Match 4 numbers 2.5% of pool Match 3 + LOTTO number 1% of pool

“Traditional lotteries are outdated, limited by location, and lack transparency,” says Zambrano. “Only local residents can participate, and players have no means to verify jackpots or payouts. Much of the money goes to distributors and antiquated infrastructure, leaving participants with minimal reward. Payments can be slow, and the system rarely adapts to feedback or changing markets. The result? A stale, exclusionary system that doesn’t align with our digital-first world.”

What Makes LOTTOBLOKK Different?

POWERBALL ON-CHAIN – Official Powerball draw results serve as the verifiable, trusted winning numbers – eliminating concerns about manipulation or untrusted randomizers.

BLOCKCHAIN FAIRNESS – Immutable smart contracts on BASE ensure ticket purchases, jackpot pools, and payouts are automatic and fully auditable.

ULTRA-LOW GAS FEES – Unlike Ethereum, BASE ensures near-zero gas fees, meaning lottery winnings won’t get eaten up by network costs.

COMMUNITY-FIRST TOKENOMICS – LTBK tokens power the platform, enabling users to buy tickets, earn rewards, participate in governance, and access exclusive perks.

GLOBAL ACCESS (except restricted jurisdictions) – Participation is open to everyone over the age of 18 around the world, except residents in restricted jurisdictions

In addition, LottoBlokk is committed to doing good while creating excitement. Two percent of proceeds will be allocated to a global animal welfare initiative, helping protect and care for vulnerable animals worldwide. (Final charity selection will be announced before launch.)

ABOUT LOTTOBLOKK

LottoBlokk is a global, crypto-based, sweepstakes lottery platform using verified Powerball numbers for its thrice-weekly draws. LottoBlokk runs on BASE (Coinbase’s L2) to minimize gas fees and operates in a decentralized, Web3-style community, powered by its own utility token, LottoCoin (LTBK).

LottoBlokk is the flagship product of ShopToken LLC, a privately held, Delaware-based company that focuses on Web3-related projects. By establishing key partnerships in this space, ShopToken has transformed traditional sectors into Web3-driven enterprises.

LottoBlokk Social Media

Twitter | Instagram | Youtube |Discord |Telegram |

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





