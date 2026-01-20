INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - VNDA

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNDA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vanda and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 8, 2026, Vanda issued a press release “announc[ing] that it has received a decision letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) concluding that the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder cannot be approved in its current form.” The press release stated that “the FDA acknowledged positive efficacy from Vanda’s controlled clinical trials, however, the FDA concluded that these data do not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness for jet lag disorder, primarily on the grounds that controlled phase advance protocols (5-hour and 8-hour bedtime shifts) are not sufficiently analogous to actual jet travel, which according to the FDA involves additional factors such as reduced oxygen pressure, physical constraints, noise, and lighting changes.”

On this news, Vanda’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 14.05%, to close at $7.34 per share on January 8, 2026.

