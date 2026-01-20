Cosmos Launches Dedicated APAC Distributor to Expand Global Business Central Reporting Reach

Lake Oswego, Oregon, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cosmos Data Technologies, the first and only cloud reporting and analytics solution built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, today announced a new distribution agreement with Cosmos Data Technologies APAC Limited (“Cosmos APAC”), a newly formed entity that will serve as the exclusive distributor and primary services provider for Cosmos across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Cosmos APAC is an independent company established and led by Tim Turner, alongside two additional co-founders, with a focus on expanding access to Cosmos in the APAC region and supporting the Microsoft Dynamics partner ecosystem. From its New Zealand base, Cosmos APAC will act as the central hub for licensing, enablement, and delivery of Cosmos, working with Business Central partners throughout the region to bring modern cloud reporting to their customers.

Cosmos APAC joins Cosmos UK, which serves customers and partners across the United Kingdom and Europe, as part of Cosmos’ strategy to build a strong regional distributor network. Together, these distributors expand Cosmos’ global reach while ensuring Business Central customers get local expertise, support, and faster paths to adoption.

“Business Central adoption in APAC is growing quickly, and customers are asking for reporting tools that are every bit as modern and cloud-ready as their ERP,” said Anthony Bonaduce, Chief Revenue Officer at Cosmos Data Technologies. “By establishing Cosmos APAC, led by Tim and a team that understands both Business Central and real-world reporting challenges, we’re giving partners and customers in the region a dedicated path to faster, governed, and truly user-friendly reporting.”

Cosmos APAC will collaborate closely with existing and future Microsoft Dynamics partners, enabling them to keep ownership of customer relationships and project delivery while relying on Cosmos APAC for Cosmos licensing, implementation guidance, and long-term support. This distributor model is designed to make it easier for APAC organisations to adopt Cosmos without adding complexity to partner engagements.

“We see the same pattern across finance and operations teams: they are under pressure to deliver clearer, faster insight from Business Central, but end up wrestling spreadsheets and fragmented reports instead,” said Tim Turner, Co-founder and Director of Cosmos Data Technologies APAC Limited. “Cosmos changes that. Our role in APAC is to make Cosmos easy to buy, easy to implement, and easy to support – so partners and customers can focus on decisions, not data wrangling. I have brought together a very experienced team with decades of third-party reporting experience in the Microsoft ERP space that will enable that.”

Cosmos delivers a unified, Azure-hosted reporting and analytics environment built for Business Central, allowing users to design reports in Excel or Power BI, run them in the cloud, and share governed outputs across the business. With an optimised data model and a library of prebuilt Business Central reports, organisations can move quickly from implementation to insight without relying on scarce technical resources.

With the launch of Cosmos APAC, Business Central customers and partners across the region gain local access to the Cosmos platform, regional expertise, and a partner-friendly distribution model – all aimed at making high-quality cloud reporting for Business Central easier to achieve and sustain.

About Cosmos Data Technologies

Cosmos Data Technologies provides a lightning-fast, cloud-based reporting and analytics platform built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Running on Microsoft Azure, Cosmos combines an intuitive user experience, governed data models, and seamless Excel and Power BI integration so everyday users can create, run, and share reports without relying on IT. Cosmos is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, with regional offices in the UK and Benelux, and serves Business Central customers worldwide.

About Cosmos Data Technologies APAC Limited

Cosmos Data Technologies APAC Limited (“Cosmos APAC”) is an independent distributor focused on bringing Cosmos cloud reporting and analytics for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to organisations across the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in New Zealand and led by Director Tim Turner, Cosmos APAC works directly with Microsoft Dynamics partners to simplify Cosmos licensing, implementation, and ongoing support, helping customers gain faster, more reliable insight from their Business Central data.