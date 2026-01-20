Mats Inc Reintroduces Itself as a Matter Surfaces Brand to Enhance the Digital Experience with a New Website

Stoughton, Massachusetts, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoughton, Massachusetts - January 20, 2026 - -

Matter Surfaces, a leading provider of commercial flooring, is pleased to share its newly redesigned website. The updated site reflects the company's commitment to delivering a seamless digital experience, making it easier for architects, designers, and contractors to explore its extensive portfolio of commercial flooring solutions.

The redesign enhances navigation and provides a more visually engaging experience for users. Visitors can now search for products based on market segment or brands, ensuring they can quickly find the best solutions for their specific needs. Expanded product pages now feature larger imagery, related product recommendations, and effortless access to technical and installation documents.

"Matter Surfaces recognizes that the website is a vital tool for the customers," said A. Mitra Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Matter Surfaces. "This redesign is a reflection of the ongoing commitment to providing intuitive and user-friendly digital resources that simplify the selection process and offer a more engaging way to discover the logo matting and commercial flooring products."

In addition to enhanced search functionality, the updated website introduces a streamlined sample ordering process and a personalized user experience. The new 'My Account' feature allows users to view purchase history, manage projects, and review quotes.

As part of its evolution, Matter Surfaces has integrated Mats Inc. as a brand within its portfolio. This integration ensures that the legacy of Mats Inc.'s high-performance entrance solutions remains a core part of the company's offerings while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and resources of the Matter Surfaces website.

Matter Surfaces is now part of the Gerflor group, further strengthening the company's ability to serve the North American market with expanded resources, product expertise, and long-term investment in design-forward commercial solutions.

Matter Surfaces remains the exclusive North American distributor for Bolon, a premier European brand, while also offering its own growing collection of commercial flooring solutions to specific industry segments. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, design-forward flooring solutions for commercial spaces including retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, and multi-family environments.

About Matter Surfaces

Matter Surfaces is the leading provider of high-performance commercial flooring, They bring over 50 years of industry expertise and are committed to innovation and design-driven solutions. The company continuously adapts to the evolving demands of the commercial flooring market.

They're the partner for design flooring and entrance systems. Matter Surfaces believes in the power of Good Design. Thoughtful Good Design beautifies the world, enhances health, and protects the environment.

Proud of the successful legacy that the Schiffmann family created and with an eye to the next 50 years, Mats Inc is now Matter Surfaces - a new architectural surfaces brand dedicated to design, wellness, elevated customer experiences, and sustainability.

Matter Surfaces believes that beautiful, high-quality flooring should not come at the expense of the environment. That's why Matter Surfaces prioritize sustainable practices and materials across the business. Matter Surfaces dedication to sustainability includes:

Innovative Products: Matter Surfaces offers a diverse portfolio of flooring solutions made from natural, rapidly renewable, and recycled materials, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal without compromising on environmental responsibility.

Transparency and Trust: Matter Surfaces works closely with global vendor partners to provide full material transparency, empowering clients to make informed, eco-friendly choices.

Collaborative Efforts: By fostering strong relationships with architects, designers, contractors, and end users, Matter Surfaces drives change and embed sustainability into the decision-making process.

Industry Leadership: Matter Surfaces actively participates in industry collaborations and initiatives, contributing to the collective effort to create a more sustainable built environment.

Matter Surfaces' commitment to sustainability is unwavering, with a continuous focus on improving practices to exceed client expectations and meet the demands of the planet. Together, it is possible to create spaces that are as sustainable as they are beautiful.

