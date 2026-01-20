INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Instil Bio, Inc. - TIL

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Instil and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 6, 2026, Instil issued a press release announcing that Axion Bio, Inc. (“Axion”), an Instil subsidiary, “has decided to discontinue clinical development of AXN-2510 and that Axion and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. . . . have entered into an agreement terminating their license and collaboration agreement for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M (‘Termination Agreement’).”

On this news, Instil’s stock price fell $5.63 per share, or 45.81%, to close at $6.66 per share on January 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.