U.S. Small Business Administration Releases 2025 Annual Report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) published its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting the historic Year One results of the agency under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. The report documents the SBA’s return to its statutory mission of strengthening small businesses and driving economic growth, and a reversal in course following four years of economic policy failures under the Biden Administration – characterized by massive inflation, bureaucratic expansion, weakened financial guardrails, unchecked fraud and crime, and a partisan agenda.

View the 2025 Annual Report here: SBA 2025 Annual Report

“After four tough years, 2025 marked Main Street’s comeback because President Trump knows that small business is big business for America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “It's why the Trump SBA prioritized capital access, deregulation, and Made in the USA - and helped generate all-time records for small business formation, confidence, and capital delivery. Thanks to the Trump economic agenda – including tax cuts, deregulation, and fair trade, job creators are spring-loaded for another historic year in 2026.”

Under President Trump, the SBA delivered record results in 2025, including more than $100 billion in capital access across its lending, disaster, and investment programs. The agency also took decisive action to crack down on fraud, eliminate waste, and restore program integrity – and created innovative programs to support reindustrialization and aggressive deregulation across the federal government.

The report also illustrates the renewed strength of the vital Main Street economy one year into President Trump’s second term. Small business optimism is rising and stands above its 52-year average, supported by cooling inflation, strong GDP growth, rising real wages, and robust private-sector investment driven by tax cuts, fair trade, and deregulation – each of these reversals from the Biden-era failures on Main Street.

Key Highlights from 2025 Include:

Delivering Historic Capital

SBA delivered record capital to small businesses in FY25, guaranteeing 85,000 7(a) and 504 small business loans for a total of $45 billion, while the agency’s Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Program ended the year with a record $53 billion in portfolio volume.

Enhancing Efficiency

An SBA-wide reorganization reduced the agency’s workforce by over 50%, while cost-cutting measures eliminated about $300 million in annual spending – as the agency cut waste and ended the partisan social policy agenda of the Biden Administration.

Rebuilding American Industry

SBA launched the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, focused on rebuilding American industry through small businesses to create good-paying jobs and bring supply chains back home.

Eliminating Fraud

SBA implemented citizenship and age verification checks on all loan applications, launched a full-scale audit of our 8(a) Business Development Program, and began pursuing an estimated $200 billion in pandemic-era fraud – working with law enforcement to put criminals behind bars and reclaim stolen taxpayer dollars.

Cutting Regulations

SBA helped eliminate over $100 billion in red tape and is leading an Administration-wide Deregulation Strike Force to eliminate costly Biden-era regulations and lower prices for business owners and consumers alike.

Putting Veteran and Rural Entrepreneurs First

SBA expanded field-based outreach, cleared contracting certification backlogs for veterans, reduced discriminatory DEI contracting goals, and delivered targeted capital, counseling, and contracting in partnership with agencies like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Labor.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.