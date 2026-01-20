BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2027 with an outstanding amount of 500 million euros

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

