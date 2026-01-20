BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2027 with an outstanding amount of 500 million euros
Attachment
| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2027 with an outstanding amount of 500 million euros
Attachment
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 4Q 2025 Attachment ...Read More
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about calendar of events in 2026 Attachment 2025 12 29 Calendário de Eventos_EN ...Read More