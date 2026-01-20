BCP S.A. informa sobre decisão de reembolso antecipado das EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2027 atualmente em circulação, no montante de 500 milhões de euros
Anexo
| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
BCP S.A. informa sobre decisão de reembolso antecipado das EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2027 atualmente em circulação, no montante de 500 milhões de euros
Anexo
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 4Q 2025 Attachment ...Read More
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about calendar of events in 2026 Attachment 2025 12 29 Calendário de Eventos_EN ...Read More