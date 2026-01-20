Brix Launches AI Agents and Global Headhunter Network to Power the Next Generation of Global Hiring

Silicon Valley, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brix today announced the release of its new AI-powered sourcing and outreach agents, alongside an upgraded global headhunter network platform, marking a major evolution of its global hiring system.

Incubated by HF0 and part of NVIDIA Inception, Brix closed its Seed round in 2025, raising nearly $10 million to build long-term infrastructure for global hiring and human data. In just 18 months, the company scaled from zero to over $50M in annualized gross revenue, serving fast-scaling companies across North America, Europe, and Asia.





From Global Hiring Infrastructure to AI-Native Recruiting

Brix had already built a strong foundation for global employment — spanning staffing, compliance, payroll, and EOR across more than 120 countries. The January launch represents the next step: bringing agentic AI directly into the most complex and expensive part of hiring — sourcing, outreach, and coordination.

At the core of the new system is a proprietary AI sourcing and outreach multi-agent architecture, built on a 960M+ global talent intelligence database enriched with research papers, open-source contributions, social signals, and real-world execution data.

Brix’s AI agents perform end-to-end reasoning: understanding the problem behind a role, decomposing capability requirements, searching globally, ranking candidates, and conducting 10,000+ personalized outreach actions per day. What once required 2–3 months of manual recruiting can now be completed in 1–3 weeks.

Crucially, AI does not replace human recruiters — it removes everything that distracts them from what matters most.

By handling all reasoning, coordination, and repetitive execution, Brix allows human headhunters to return to candidate-driven relationship building: deep conversations, trust formation, and high-stakes closing — where human judgment is irreplaceable.

Human Data: When Hiring Meets AI Training

The same system now powers Brix’s Human Data business.

As AI development shifts from low-skill annotation to high-skill expert reasoning, evaluation, and judgment, Brix identified AI training as a new category of flexible, high-impact work. Using the same agent + recruiter stack, Brix helps AI companies efficiently find and manage global experts who train and refine advanced models — turning human intelligence into a scalable production layer.

This convergence of recruiting infrastructure and human data has accelerated Brix’s expansion into enterprise AI customers with large, recurring workloads.

Two Founders, One Shared Belief

Brix is led by Alex Yang, CEO, and Katherine Duan, Co-Founder & COO — two founders who arrived from different paths, but with the same long-term conviction.

Alex Yang began his career building one of the largest cross-border freelancing platforms and global remote work communities, long before distributed work became mainstream. Over more than a decade, he remained focused on one problem: how technology can scale human judgment to create fairer, more open organizations.

Katherine Duan left a senior leadership role at Boston Consulting Group to build AI-native companies full-time. Her motivation was deeply personal — enabling people to break free from geography, time zones, and rigid roles, and fully realize their passion and skills through better work models.

When the AI industry began shifting data labeling from low-skill tasks to high-skill expert judgment, Duan quickly recognized AI training as a new form of flexible, global work, and led Brix’s rapid expansion into enterprise AI customers by combining AI agents with global execution and compliance infrastructure.

Brix was formed through the merger of the two founders’ companies after a shared realization: their vision for the future of work — one where AI elevates people rather than replaces them — was fundamentally different from the traditional market, and fully aligned with each other.

The future of work won’t be less human.

With AI, it will finally become fully human.

Building Human Infrastructure for the AI Era

Today, Brix supports AI Recruiting, Human Data, Global Staffing, and EOR in a single operating system for AI-native companies building and scaling global teams.

As AI accelerates, Brix is betting on a simple truth:

the companies that win won’t just have better models — they’ll have better human systems.