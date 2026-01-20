RFK Racing to Field Fourth Daytona 500 Entry, Bringing Back No. 99

Concord, NC, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFK Racing today announced it will field a fourth entry in next month’s Daytona 500, with Trimble serving as the primary sponsor. RFK Racing will reprise the No. 99 - a number the organization ran from 1996-2014 - with Corey LaJoie set to drive the Trimble Ford Mustang in the Feb.15 race.

The No. 99 carries a storied legacy within RFK Racing, standing as one of the most successful numbers in the organization’s history. Over a 19-consecutive-season stretch, the No. 99 delivered 40 NASCAR Cup Series victories for RFK Racing. Jeff Burton piloted the No. 99 from 1996 to 2004, earning 17 wins. That success continued with Carl Edwards, who carried the number from 2004 to 2014, adding 23 victories.

LaJoie has become a trusted and reliable resource for RFK Racing, stepping into an expanded role as the team prepares for NASCAR’s biggest events. Most recently, he was named as Brad Keselowski’s replacement for the Cook Out Clash on Feb. 1 as Keselowski continues his recovery from a broken leg. His familiarity with the organization and superspeedway racing adds a strategic dimension to RFK Racing’s expanded Daytona effort.

“From a competition standpoint, having a fourth car gives us and Ford Racing a better chance to win the Daytona 500,” said Keselowski, RFK Racing driver and co-owner. “It’s not just about adding another entry. Superspeedway racing is about cooperation and having an additional car allows us to be more effective in forming drafting alliances, controlling lanes, and putting ourselves in position when it matters most.”

“This is a dream come true to get an opportunity with RFK Racing at the Daytona 500,” said Lajoie. “This is without a doubt, the best car and opportunity I’ve had at Daytona. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me.”

RFK Racing president Chip Bowers said the expanded effort reflects both competitive intent and organizational confidence.

“Daytona is the one race where preparation and teamwork are amplified,” said Bowers. “Corey’s familiarity with our systems and people, combined with Trimble’s collaboration, allows us to be bold, aggressive and committed. This is a well-planned extension of our overall Daytona strategy.”

Trimble is expanding its presence as a sponsoring partner with RFK Racing in the Daytona 500, a move that reflects the shared focus of both organizations on preparation, precision, and performance on motorsports’ biggest stage.

“We are leveling up with RFK Racing by taking center stage at the Daytona 500,” said Heather Adkins, CMO at Trimble. “This event represents the pinnacle of performance and precision – values that remain at the crossover of our audiences. We are proud to power this expanded effort and excited to showcase Trimble’s commitment to excellence on the biggest platform in racing.”

With Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece behind the wheel, Trimble sponsored four races in 2025. This year, with the addition of Keselowski sporting Trimble’s blue and gold colors in five races, the global technology company will be a primary sponsor in a total of 11 races.

Trimble’s involvement with the fourth RFK Racing entry builds on its multi-year sponsor partnership with the organization and its participation in the RFK TeK Alliance, where technology partners collaborate in applied racing and operational environments.

The 2026 Daytona 500 will be held on Feb.15 at Daytona International Speedway, opening the NASCAR Cup Series season.

###

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

