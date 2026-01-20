Disabled American Veterans Bowl takes the field ahead of Championship Week 2026

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fans descend on the Bay Area for Championship Week, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) will host the Disabled American Veterans Bowl just miles away — a high-energy flag football exhibition spotlighting service, resilience, and community.

The DAV Bowl will unite military veterans, former NFL players, professional athletes, and celebrities for a spirited game that highlights how veterans and athletes navigate invisible injuries, mental health challenges, and major life transitions after wearing the uniform.

The DAV Bowl is presented in partnership with Athletes for Care (A4C), which has a similar mission as advocates for those in sports after their time in uniform is complete.

Participants include former NFL star and founder of Athletes for Care Robert Gallery; Marine veteran and Dancing with the Stars contestant Noah Galloway; former U.S. Army Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer; former NFL player Chris Draft; first female NFL coach Dr. Jen Welter; and others.

“The DAV Bowl represents more than just a game — it’s a celebration of the strength, resilience, and dedication of our nation’s veterans,” said Barry Jesinoski, National Adjutant and CEO of DAV. “We are honored to bring this event to Championship Week and shine a spotlight on the courage and community spirit that defines our veteran population. It’s an experience our participants, their families, and our supporters will remember for years to come.”

Gallery, who is the CEO and co-founder of Athletes for Care, and B.J. Ganem, a disabled Marine veteran and amputee participating in the game, are available for media interviews to discuss life after elite competition, the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and how sports can restore purpose and connection for veterans and athletes alike.

"Veterans and athletes share a unique bond, as both face the hard reality of life after service or playing days," said Gallery. "The DAV Bowl brings together that shared experience and shows what's possible when we support each other through the transition. Athletes for Care is proud to partner with DAV to make sure no one has to navigate life after the uniform alone."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, at 12:30 p.m. PST at Capuchino High School in San Bruno, California. The event is free and open to the public.

The DAV Bowl will also offer exclusive opportunities for attendees, media, and content creators, including sideline interviews, a private pre-game reception, and opportunities to engage directly with veteran athletes and celebrity guests.

More information is available at DAVBowl.org.

