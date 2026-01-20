Executive Coach Michael King Releases Music Video "Unbreakable Things" on Leadership Identity

Omaha, Nebraska, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Michael King, executive coach and founder of Teams.Coach , has released a music video titled "Unbreakable Things" that addresses imposter syndrome and identity challenges facing executives. King has worked with Disney, Pfizer, The YMCA and other Fortune 500 companies through his coaching practice.

The music video presents a framework King calls identity reclamation, which moves beyond traditional leadership development focused on skills and competencies. The project addresses imposter syndrome, the concept of being "buried" rather than broken by negative narratives, and intentional resilience development. The video examines how internal voices tell high-performers they are inadequate and explores how struggle can be reframed as evidence of strength.

"Most people are not broken, but buried under years of negative voices that began in childhood," King said. "This project challenges the narrative of brokenness many leaders carry and reframes struggle as evidence of strength rather than failure."

The video will be integrated into King's keynote speaking and executive coaching programs, alongside his other projects including "The Power of Nope," "Unstuck and Unstoppable," and "Dreaming Through Failure."

"Unbreakable Things" is available at youtube.com/watch?v=ictFZpeD83E . Additional information is available at michaelkingjr.com .

About Michael King

Michael King is an executive coach, keynote speaker, and recording artist who fuses music with leadership to unlock clarity, culture, and confidence in teams. As the founder of TEAMS.Coach, he guides high-performing organizations — from Fortune 500 brands to fast-scaling startups — through emotionally intelligent leadership and identity-driven growth. Known for his cinematic storytelling and live music experiences, Michael is redefining what it means to lead with purpose in the modern workplace.

About Teams.Coach

Teams.Coach helps leaders and teams build by design, not by default. Founded by Michael King, the organization equips people to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction through executive coaching, team optimization, and transformative leadership experiences. By aligning identity, vision, structure, and strategy, Teams.Coach helps organizations break records without breaking themselves.