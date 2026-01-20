Trans Canada Trail’s #Blahs2Ahhhs Initiative Inspires Canadians to Find Feel-Good Moments Outdoors

Ottawa, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter’s short days, cold temperatures and grey skies can leave many Canadians feeling drained and disconnected. But as the toughest weeks of the season arrive, Trans Canada Trail is encouraging people across the country to beat the winter “blahs” by hitting their local trails and embracing the outdoors.

Trans Canada Trail, the organization that stewards Canada’s nationwide trail system, has launched its annual #Blahs2Ahhhs winter campaign, presented by Manulife. This initiative helps Canadians improve their mental and physical health and connect with their communities by finding moments of joy and inspiration on the Trail.

“The Trans Canada Trail plays a critical role in providing access to safe, welcoming outdoor spaces that are essential to Canadians’ health and well-being,” says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer with Trans Canada Trail. “Through our Blahs to Ahhhs campaign, we are motivating Canadians to get out and explore their local trail this winter and enjoy all the benefits of time spent in nature, from improved mood to reduced stress to a greater sense of connection."

Mental, Physical and Community Benefits

In an era where social disconnection is already at an all-time high, the winter season brings about increased isolation as many people stay cooped up in their homes to avoid the cold. The #Blahs2Ahhhs initiative, now in its sixth year, highlights the growing body of evidence that time outdoors brings substantial benefits for our mental and physical health and for our communities, with trails providing a convenient, accessible way to enjoy nature:

Mental health: 92% of trail users do so to support mental health and relieve stress. Research consistently shows that time outdoors reduces stress, improves mood, and can help ease symptoms of depression and seasonal affective disorder.

Physical health: Trail use contributes to $1.7 billion in annual healthcare savings by providing free, accessible space for physical activity.

Community connection: 87% of Canadians say trails add value to their quality of life and neighbourhood. Shared use of trails fosters a sense of belonging and connection to both place and people — a key factor in long-term wellbeing.

Behind these benefits is Trans Canada Trail’s role in providing national leadership, coordinated investment and ongoing collaboration with local trail groups — work that helps ensure Canadians have reliable, welcoming access to the Trail all year long.

With more than 80 per cent of Canada’s population living within 30 minutes of a section of the Trans Canada Trail, #Blahs2Ahhhs showcases the Trail as a nearby, affordable and welcoming way to support whole-person well-being. Whether it’s uniquely “winter” activities like cross country skiing or snowshoeing, or just getting outside for a quick walk, trails across the country provide a perfect way to enjoy the benefits of nature all winter long.

“It doesn’t have to be a big expedition,” says Reddick. “Just getting outside, moving a bit and noticing the world around you can lift your spirits, support your health and help you feel a connection to nature and your community.”

How to Participate

Between Jan. 19 and Feb. 27, people across Canada are encouraged to share their winter trail moments on social media using #Blahs2Ahhhs26 and visit tctrail.ca/blahs2ahhhs to:

Sign up to win - Enter your email for a chance to win prizes that celebrate outdoor adventure, including a #Blahs2Ahhhs Everyday Essentials Kit or a getaway from Pêmiska Tourism.

Find inspiration – Get fun suggestions to get you outside, shake off the blahs and feel the Ahhhs on the Trail with our “Ahhh Inspiration” generator.

Add your “ahhh” - Tap to add your moment to Canada’s Ahhh Counter and watch the total grow as people across the country find their winter joy.

Powered by Partners and Donors

#Blahs2Ahhhs is presented by Manulife. As Trans Canada Trail’s National Trails for Health Partner, Manulife is helping ensure that more people — of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds — can experience the physical, mental, and social benefits of trail use from coast to coast to coast.

"Through the Manulife Longevity Institute, we’re focused on helping Canadians live longer, healthier lives. Supporting #Blahs2Ahhhs is a natural extension of that mission encouraging people to get outside and feel the benefits of nature this winter," says Jason Lemieux, Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Canada

Blahs to Ahhhs is also funded by TD Bank Group through the Bank’s Corporate Citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment.

Resources

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

Attachment