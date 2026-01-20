Canon Ranked Seventh in U.S. Patent Ranking, now in the Top10 for 42 Years Running

MELVILLE, NY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., ranked seventh in the number of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2025, placing it in the world’s top 10, according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a U.S.-based patent research firm. Among the companies that have maintained a position within the global top 10, Canon currently holds the record for the longest duration—42 consecutive years.

Canon emphasizes the importance of obtaining patents not only in Japan but also internationally. It promotes patent filing based on regional business strategies, as well as technology advancement and product trends. The United States, with its concentration of high-tech companies and its large market scale, is a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

“Canon will continue to innovate to deliver value that goes beyond our customers’ expectations,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc. and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. “Our continued presence among the top patent holders demonstrates our steadfast commitment to innovation and intellectual property.”

Canon makes maximum use of its intellectual property portfolio to enhance corporate value. In addition to focusing on protecting intellectual property rights related to core business competencies, Canon devotes significant resources to obtain intellectual property rights to help anticipate future developments covering technologies in areas such as AI and IoT, international technical standards, and the environment, to help create new businesses.

Canon will continue its intellectual property initiatives with the goal of supporting its businesses, providing products and services with high added value, and contributing to a better society.

To see the full release from Canon Inc., please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.