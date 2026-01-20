ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter of 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share of $5.06 for 2025, up 22% over 2024, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.25 for 2025, up 26% over 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up 33% from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up 32% from the third quarter of 2025 (or 22% from Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025*).
  • Net interest margin of 3.38%, up 42 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 29%, from 36% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and from 35% in the third quarter of 2025 (or an adjusted efficiency ratio of 33% in the third quarter of 2025*).
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits is down 62 basis points from fourth quarter of 2024 at 3.01% and 40 basis points from third quarter of 2025.
  • Loans grew by $384.9 million, or 12% annualized, during the quarter.
  • Deposits grew by $675.6 million, or 5%, year-over-year.
  • Cash dividend increased to $0.38 from $0.335 in the third quarter, a 13% increase.
  • Entered the Texas market with an outstanding team of commercial bankers led by Chris Dvorachek.
  • Book value per share of $33.87, up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 15% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025.
  • Liquidity remains strong with $1.63 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets, 9% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.
  • Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 11.49% to 11.65% year-over-year.
  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity improved to 18.9%, from 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and from 14.9% for the third quarter of 2025 (or an Adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity of 16.2% for the third quarter of 2025*).

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “We were pleased with the loan growth in the fourth quarter that was indicative of our improved outlook combined with the hard work of the best bankers in the Southeast.”

David Sparacio, CFO, said, “The Company has delivered excellent results for the fourth quarter. We continued our focus on net interest margin expansion, which was enhanced by a reduction in benchmark interest rates, and we remain disciplined on expense controls. Continuing our focus as we grow our franchise and gain market share will allow us to deliver solid financial performance in 2026.” 

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)                  
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending December 31, 2025 Period Ending September 30, 2025 % Change From Period Ending September 30, 2025 to Period Ending December 31, 2025 Period Ending December 31, 2024 % Change From Period Ending December 31, 2024 to Period Ending December 31, 2025
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net Income $86,384  $65,571  31.7% $65,173  32.5%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $86,353  $65,571  31.7% $65,142  32.6%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.58  $1.20  31.7% $1.19  32.8%
Return on Average Assets  1.91%  1.47%     1.52%   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  18.93%  14.88%     16.29%   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,675,802   54,667,955      54,649,808    
                   
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $86,384  $71,422  20.9% $65,173  32.5%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common                  
Stockholders, net of tax* $86,353  $71,422  20.9% $65,142  32.6%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $1.58  $1.30  21.5% $1.19  32.8%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*  1.91%  1.60%     1.52%   
Adjusted Return on Average Common                  
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*  18.93%  16.21%     16.29%   
                   
                   
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net Income $276,603         $227,242  21.7%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $276,541         $227,180  21.7%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $5.06         $4.16  21.6%
Return on Average Assets  1.56%         1.39%   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  16.05%         14.98%   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,666,274          54,624,234    
                   
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $287,163         $228,589  25.6%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common                  
Stockholders, net of tax* $287,101         $228,527  25.6%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $5.25         $4.18  25.6%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*  1.62%         1.40%   
Adjusted Return on Average Common                  
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*  16.66%         15.07%   
                   
BALANCE SHEET                  
Total Assets $17,727,190  $17,584,199  0.8% $17,351,643  2.2%
Loans  13,696,912   13,311,967  2.9%  12,605,836  8.7%
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits  2,684,272   2,598,895  3.3%  2,619,687  2.5%
Total Deposits  14,219,034   14,106,922  0.8%  13,543,459  5.0%
Stockholders' Equity  1,850,347   1,781,647  3.9%  1,616,772  14.4%
                   

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $86.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $65.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $65.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $65.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.20 for both in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.19 for both in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.91% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 18.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.52% and 16.29%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income was $146.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $133.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $123.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.38% compared to 3.09% in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 6.29% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 6.34% during the third quarter of 2025 and 6.43% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Investment yields were 3.77% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.60% during the third quarter of 2025, and 3.49% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.01% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.41% during the third quarter of 2025 and 3.63% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average federal funds purchased rates were 4.01% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.46% during the third quarter of 2025 and 4.80% during the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company redeemed its $30 million 4.5% Subordinated Notes due November 2027.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $13.50 billion, an increase of $299.2 million, or 9.0% annualized, from average loans of $13.21 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.08 billion, or 8.7%, from average loans of $12.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Ending total loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $13.70 billion, an increase of $384.9 million, or 11.6% annualized, from $13.31 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.09 billion, or 8.7%, from $12.61 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $14.21 billion, an increase of $77.4 million, or 2.2% annualized, from average total deposits of $14.13 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $727.7 million, or 5.4%, from average total deposits of $13.48 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Ending total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $14.22 billion, an increase of $112.1 million, or 3.2% annualized, from $14.11 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $675.6 million, or 5.0%, from $13.54 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.96% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was attributable to a large, real-estate secured relationship. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.20% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recorded $5.0 million in charge-offs related to a long-standing impaired relationship. In comparison, the third quarter of 2025 included $3.0 million in charge-offs on loans that had not been previously impaired. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was 1.25%, 1.28%, and 1.30%, respectively. We recorded a $8.1 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, and $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased $6.9 million, or 78.2%, to $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $12.9 million, or 453.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $689,000, or 26.0%, to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $23,000, or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis. We increased our service charge rates on many of our checking account products in July of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $151,000, or 10.0%, to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $200,000, or 10.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card income decreased $32,000, or 1.7%, to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $570,000, or 23.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $6.0 million, or 282.4%, to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $5.7 million, or 238.8%, on a linked quarter basis. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recognized $4.3 million of income attributed to a BOLI policy. Other operating income increased $62,000, or 9.7%, to $704,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $642,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $49,000, or 7.5%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense decreased $213,000, or 0.5%, to $46.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.3 million, or 2.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense decreased $224,000, or 0.9%, to $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.7 million, or 6.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees increased by 36, or 5.7%, to 666 at December 31, 2025 compared to 630 at December 31, 2024, and increased by 16, or 2.5%, from the end of the third quarter of 2025. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $137,000, or 3.8%, to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $122,000, or 3.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $736,000, or 8.6%, to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $316,000, or 3.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense decreased $500,000, or 25.2%, to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $376,000, or 20.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and other regulatory assessments increased $416,000, or 18.7%, to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $101,000, or 3.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $739,000, or 11.4%, to $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $1.1 million, or 18.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 28.78% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 35.54% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 35.22% during the third quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense increased $7.0 million, or 49.5%, to $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $8.0 million, or 60.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Our effective tax rate was 19.72% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 16.81% for the third quarter of 2025 and to 17.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024. We invested in a renewable energy tax credit during the third quarter of 2025 for which we received tax credits and other benefits of approximately $4.6 million, most of which was recognized in the third quarter. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024 of $13,000 and $624,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. We also operate a loan production office in Florida. Through the Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to the Company, are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of the Company’s senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs and trade wars on general economic conditions, the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and nonbank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)                 
(In thousands except share and per share data)                   
 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                   
Interest income$251,388  $251,308  $246,635  $241,096  $243,892 
Interest expense 104,867   117,860   114,948   117,543   120,724 
Net interest income 146,521   133,448   131,687   123,553   123,168 
Provision for credit losses 7,922   9,463   11,296   6,630   5,704 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599   123,985   120,391   116,923   117,464 
Non-interest income 15,691   2,833   421   8,277   8,803 
Non-interest expense 46,683   47,996   44,204   46,107   46,896 
Income before income tax 107,607   78,822   76,608   79,093   79,371 
Provision for income tax 21,223   13,251   15,184   15,869   14,198 
Net income 86,384   65,571   61,424   63,224   65,173 
Preferred stock dividends 31   -   31   -   31 
Net income available to common stockholders$86,353  $65,571  $61,393  $63,224  $65,142 
Earnings per share - basic$1.58  $1.20  $1.12  $1.16  $1.19 
Earnings per share - diluted$1.58  $1.20  $1.12  $1.16  $1.19 
Average diluted shares outstanding 54,675,802   54,667,955   54,664,480   54,656,630   54,649,808 
                    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                   
Total assets$17,727,190  $17,584,199  $17,378,628  $18,636,766  $17,351,643 
Loans 13,696,912   13,311,967   13,232,560   12,886,831   12,605,836 
Debt securities 1,728,901   1,849,739   1,914,503   1,905,550   1,876,253 
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,684,272   2,598,895   2,632,058   2,647,577   2,619,687 
Total deposits 14,219,034   14,106,922   13,862,319   14,429,061   13,543,459 
Borrowings 34,750   64,750   64,747   64,745   64,743 
Stockholders' equity 1,850,347   1,781,647   1,721,783   1,668,900   1,616,772 
                    
Shares outstanding 54,624,955   54,621,441   54,618,545   54,601,217   54,569,427 
Book value per share$33.87  $32.62  $31.52  $30.57  $29.63 
Tangible book value per share (1)$33.62  $32.37  $31.27  $30.32  $29.38 
                    
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                   
Net interest margin 3.38%  3.09%  3.10%  2.92%  2.96%
Return on average assets 1.91%  1.47%  1.40%  1.45%  1.52%
Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.93%  14.88%  14.56%  15.63%  16.29%
Efficiency ratio 28.78%  35.22%  33.46%  34.97%  35.54%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.08%  1.11%  1.04%  1.09%  1.13%
                    
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                   
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.65%  11.49%  11.38%  11.48%  11.42%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.66%  11.50%  11.38%  11.48%  11.42%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.93%  12.91%  12.81%  12.93%  12.90%
Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.26%  10.01%  9.78%  9.48%  9.59%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 10.37%  10.06%  9.84%  8.89%  9.25%
                    
(1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.


GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and adjusted efficiency ratio. We recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the FDIC’s special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. We recognized an $8.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 due to restructuring the portfolio. We reversed a $2.3 million legal reserve from interest expense during the second quarter of 2025. We recognized a $7.8 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 due to continued restructuring of the portfolio. These adjustments to our results are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and are not considered to be part of our non-interest expense, non-interest income and interest expense run rates, respectively. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

                    
 At December 31,
2025		 At September 30,
2025		 At June 30,
2025		 At March 31,
2025		 At December 31,
2024
Book value per share - GAAP$33.87   $32.62   $31.52   $30.57   $29.63  
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,850,347    1,781,647    1,721,783    1,668,900    1,616,772  
Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP$1,836,732   $1,768,032   $1,708,168   $1,655,285   $1,603,157  
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP$33.62   $32.37   $31.27   $30.32   $29.38  
                    
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 10.44 %  10.13 %  9.91 %  8.95 %  9.32 %
Total assets - GAAP$17,727,190   $17,584,199   $17,378,628   $18,636,766   $17,351,643  
Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615) 
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP$17,713,575   $17,570,584   $17,365,013   $18,623,151   $17,338,028  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 10.37 %  10.06 %  9.84 %  8.89 %  9.25 %



 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024
                    
Net income - GAAP$86,384  $65,571   $65,173  $276,603   $227,242  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    1,799  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Loss on marketable securities -   7,812    -   16,375    -  
Tax on adjustments -   (1,961)   -   (3,539)   (452) 
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP$86,384  $71,422   $65,173  $287,163   $228,589  
                    
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP$86,353  $65,571   $65,142  $276,541   $227,180  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    1,799  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Loss on marketable securities -   7,812    -   16,375    -  
Tax on adjustments -   (1,961)   -   (3,539)   (452) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP$86,353  $71,422   $65,142  $287,101   $228,527  
                    
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP$1.58  $1.20   $1.19  $5.06   $4.16  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    0.03  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (0.04)   -  
Loss on marketable securities -   0.14    -   0.30    -  
Tax on adjustments -   (0.04)   -   (0.07)   (0.01) 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP$1.58  $1.30   $1.19  $5.25   $4.18  
                    
Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis$146,583  $133,500   $123,145  $535,479   $446,758  
Adjustments:                   
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Tax on adjustments -   -    -   571    -  
Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis$146,583  $133,500   $123,145  $533,774   $446,758  
                    
Net interest margin-GAAP 3.38%  3.09 %  2.96%  3.12 %  2.82 %
Average earning assets 17,216,400   17,129,689    16,526,418   17,153,044    15,849,072  
Adjusted net interest margin-non-GAAP 3.38%  3.09 %  2.96%  3.11 %  2.82 %
                    
Cost on interest bearing deposits-GAAP 3.01%  3.41 %  3.63%  3.13 %  3.97 %
Interest expense deposits 86,920   98,735    98,702   373,886    420,650  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   2,276    -  
Adjusted interest expense$86,920  $98,735   $98,702  $376,162   $420,650  
Average total interest bearing deposits$11,442,402  $11,482,480   $10,810,316  $11,361,449   $10,593,993  
Adjusted cost on interest bearing deposits-non-GAAP 3.01%  3.41 %  3.63%  3.31 %  3.97 %
                    
Return on average assets - GAAP 1.91%  1.47 %  1.52%  1.56 %  1.39 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP$86,353  $65,571   $65,142  $276,541   $227,180  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    1,799  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Loss on marketable securities -   7,812    -   16,375    -  
Tax on adjustments -   (1,961)   -   (3,539)   (452) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP$86,353  $71,422   $65,142  $287,101   $228,527  
Average assets - GAAP$17,936,179  $17,709,359   $17,037,383  $17,746,068   $16,333,383  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.91%  1.60 %  1.52%  1.62 %  1.40 %
                    
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 18.93%  14.88 %  16.29%  16.05 %  14.98 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP$86,353  $65,571   $65,142  $276,541   $227,180  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    1,799  
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Loss on marketable securities -   7,812    -   16,375    -  
Tax on adjustments -   (1,961)   -   (3,539)   (452) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP$86,353  $71,422   $65,142  $287,101   $228,527  
Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$1,809,996  $1,747,825   $1,591,248  $1,722,929   $1,516,855  
Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP 18.93%  16.21 %  16.29%  16.66 %  15.07 %
                    
Efficiency ratio 28.78%  35.22 %  35.54%  32.89 %  37.60 %
Net interest income - GAAP$146,521  $133,448   $123,168  $535,209   $446,659  
Adjustments:                   
Legal matter accrual reversal -   -    -   (2,276)   -  
Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP$146,521  $133,448   $123,168  $532,933   $446,659  
Total non-interest income - GAAP 15,691   2,833    8,803   27,222    35,056  
Adjustments:                   
Loss on marketable securities -   7,812    -   16,375    -  
Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP$15,691  $10,645   $8,803  $43,597   $35,056  
Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP 162,212   144,093    131,971   576,530    481,715  
Non-interest expense - GAAP$46,683  $47,996   $46,896  $184,990   $181,146  
Adjustments:                   
FDIC special assessment -   -    -   -    1,799  
Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP$46,683  $47,996   $46,896  $184,990   $179,347  
Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP 28.78%  33.31 %  35.54%  32.09 %  37.23 %



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)         
(Dollars in thousands)         
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 % Change 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$95,127  $116,394  (18)% 
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,026,607   2,259,195  (55)% 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 504,962   1,045  48,222 % 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,626,696   2,376,634  (32)% 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,068,825   1,161,400  (8)% 
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $622,825 and $673,023, respectively) 660,076   714,853  (8)% 
Restricted equity securities 12,203   11,300  8 % 
Mortgage loans held for sale 11,744   9,211  27 % 
Loans 13,696,912   12,605,836  9 % 
Less allowance for credit losses (171,683)  (164,458) 4 % 
Loans, net 13,525,229   12,441,378  9 % 
Premises and equipment, net 60,396   59,185  2 % 
Goodwill 13,615   13,615  - % 
Other assets 748,406   564,067  33 % 
Total assets$17,727,190  $17,351,643  2 % 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing demand$2,684,272  $2,619,687  2 % 
Interest-bearing 11,534,762   10,923,772  6 % 
Total deposits 14,219,034   13,543,459  5 % 
Federal funds purchased 1,471,628   1,993,728  (26)% 
Other borrowings 34,750   64,743  (46)% 
Other liabilities 151,431   132,941  14 % 
Total liabilities 15,876,843   15,734,871  1 % 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at         
December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -   -  - % 
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,624,955 shares         
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 54,551,543         
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 54   54  - % 
Additional paid-in capital 237,839   235,781  1 % 
Retained earnings 1,613,746   1,412,616  14 % 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,792)  (32,179) (94)% 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,849,847   1,616,272  14 % 
Noncontrolling interest 500   500  - % 
Total stockholders' equity 1,850,347   1,616,772  14 % 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$17,727,190  $17,351,643  2 % 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)          
(In thousands except per share data)            
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
  2025 2024 2025  2024 
Interest income:            
Interest and fees on loans$214,252 $200,875 $828,696  $788,105 
Taxable securities 17,199  16,905  67,122   66,535 
Nontaxable securities 5  6  21   31 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 5,671  18  12,007   1,128 
Other interest and dividends 14,261  26,088  82,581   90,322 
Total interest income 251,388  243,892  990,427   946,121 
Interest expense:            
Deposits 86,920  98,702  373,888   420,650 
Borrowed funds 17,947  22,022  81,330   78,812 
Total interest expense 104,867  120,724  455,218   499,462 
Net interest income 146,521  123,168  535,209   446,659 
Provision for credit losses 7,922  5,704  35,311   21,587 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599  117,464  499,898   425,072 
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,339  2,650  11,884   9,434 
Mortgage banking 1,664  1,513  5,464   4,922 
Credit card income 1,835  1,867  8,327   8,280 
Securities losses -  -  (16,375)  - 
Bank-owned life insurance income 8,149  2,131  14,817   9,533 
Other operating income 704  642  3,105   2,887 
Total non-interest income 15,691  8,803  27,222   35,056 
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits 23,838  24,062  94,815   96,318 
Equipment and occupancy expense 3,737  3,600  14,597   14,519 
Third party processing and other services 7,779  8,515  31,617   31,181 
Professional services 1,481  1,981  7,175   6,901 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,641  2,225  10,990   10,687 
Other real estate owned expense 13  58  155   199 
Other operating expense 7,194  6,455  25,641   21,341 
Total non-interest expense 46,683  46,896  184,990   181,146 
Income before income tax 107,607  79,371  342,130   278,982 
Provision for income tax 21,223  14,198  65,527   51,740 
Net income 86,384  65,173  276,603   227,242 
Dividends on preferred stock 31  31  62   62 
Net income available to common stockholders$86,353 $65,142 $276,541  $227,180 
Basic earnings per common share$1.58 $1.19 $5.06  $4.17 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.58 $1.19 $5.06  $4.16 



LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)              
(In thousands)              
               
 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024
Commercial, financial and agricultural$3,146,736 $2,945,784 $2,966,191 $2,924,533 $2,869,894
Real estate - construction 1,457,628  1,532,285  1,735,405  1,599,410  1,489,306
Real estate - mortgage:              
Owner-occupied commercial 2,739,823  2,680,055  2,557,711  2,543,819  2,547,143
1-4 family mortgage 1,671,713  1,625,296  1,561,461  1,494,189  1,444,623
Non-owner occupied commercial 4,603,389  4,448,710  4,338,697  4,259,566  4,181,243
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 9,014,925  8,754,061  8,457,869  8,297,574  8,173,009
Consumer 77,623  79,837  73,095  65,314  73,627
Total loans$13,696,912 $13,311,967 $13,232,560 $12,886,831 $12,605,836



SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                
(Dollars in thousands)                 
 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024
Allowance for credit losses:                   
Beginning balance$170,235  $169,959  $165,034  $164,458  $160,755 
Loans charged off:                   
Commercial, financial and agricultural 7,695   7,947   6,849   2,415   3,899 
Real estate - construction -   -   -   46   - 
Real estate - mortgage 64   1,294   580   3,571   560 
Consumer 465   110   73   60   211 
Total charge offs 8,224   9,350   7,502   6,092   4,670 
Recoveries:                   
Commercial, financial and agricultural 1,532   237   959   171   1,801 
Real estate - construction -   30   -   -   - 
Real estate - mortgage -   -   1   -   23 
Consumer 10   21   58   27   151 
Total recoveries 1,542   288   1,018   198   1,975 
Net charge-offs 6,682   9,062   6,484   5,894   2,695 
Provision for credit losses 8,130   9,338   11,409   6,470   6,398 
Ending balance$171,683  $170,235  $169,959  $165,034  $164,458 
                    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.30%
                    
Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.27%  1.29%  1.31%  1.30%  1.32%
Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.20%  0.27%  0.20%  0.19%  0.09%
                    
Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.24%  0.28%  0.35%  0.21%  0.21%
Nonperforming assets:                   
Nonaccrual loans$168,466  $166,662  $68,619  $73,793  $39,501 
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 478   965   3,549   111   2,965 
Other real estate owned and                   
repossessed assets 2,583   611   311   756   2,531 
Total$171,527  $168,238  $72,479  $74,660  $44,997 
                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.23%  1.26%  0.55%  0.57%  0.34%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.97%  0.96%  0.42%  0.40%  0.26%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets 1.01%  1.00%  0.43%  0.41%  0.26%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 101.91%  102.14%  247.69%  223.64%  416.34%



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)          
(In thousands except per share data)          
  4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 
Interest income:               
Interest and fees on loans$214,252 $210,987  $206,521  $196,936 $200,875 
Taxable securities 17,199  17,338   16,562   16,023  16,905 
Nontaxable securities 5  5   5   6  6 
Federal funds sold with agreement to resell 5,671  4,724   1,592   20  18 
Other interest and dividends 14,261  18,254   21,955   28,111  26,088 
Total interest income 251,388  251,308   246,635   241,096  243,892 
Interest expense:               
Deposits 86,920  98,735   93,488   94,745  98,702 
Borrowed funds 17,947  19,125   21,460   22,798  22,022 
Total interest expense 104,867  117,860   114,948   117,543  120,724 
Net interest income 146,521  133,448   131,687   123,553  123,168 
Provision for credit losses 7,922  9,463   11,296   6,630  5,704 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599  123,985   120,391   116,923  117,464 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,339  3,316   2,671   2,558  2,650 
Mortgage banking 1,664  1,864   1,323   613  1,513 
Credit card income 1,835  2,405   2,119   1,968  1,867 
Securities losses -  (7,812)  (8,563)  -  - 
Bank-owned life insurance income 8,149  2,405   2,126   2,137  2,131 
Other operating income 704  655   745   1,001  642 
Total non-interest income 15,691  2,833   421   8,277  8,803 
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 23,838  25,522   22,576   22,879  24,062 
Equipment and occupancy expense 3,737  3,615   3,523   3,722  3,600 
Third party processing and other services 7,779  8,095   8,005   7,738  8,515 
Professional services 1,481  1,857   1,904   1,933  1,981 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,641  2,742   2,753   2,854  2,225 
Other real estate owned expense 13  82   27   33  58 
Other operating expense 7,194  6,083   5,416   6,948  6,455 
Total non-interest expense 46,683  47,996   44,204   46,107  46,896 
Income before income tax 107,607  78,822   76,608   79,093  79,371 
Provision for income tax 21,223  13,251   15,184   15,869  14,198 
Net income 86,384  65,571   61,424   63,224  65,173 
Dividends on preferred stock 31  -   31   -  31 
Net income available to common stockholders$86,353 $65,571  $61,393  $63,224 $65,142 
Basic earnings per common share$1.58 $1.20  $1.12  $1.16 $1.19 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.58 $1.20  $1.12  $1.16 $1.19 


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
                              
 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024
 Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate
Assets:                             
Interest-earning assets:                             
Loans, net of unearned income (1)                             
Taxable$13,474,271  6.30% $13,175,297  6.34% $12,979,759  6.37% $12,683,077  6.29% $12,414,065  6.43%
Tax-exempt (2) 30,670  5.52   30,478  5.47   30,346  5.51   25,044  4.94   13,198  1.57 
Total loans, net of unearned                             
income 13,504,941  6.29   13,205,775  6.34   13,010,105  6.37   12,708,121  6.28   12,427,263  6.43 
Mortgage loans held for sale 9,887  4.49   11,351  4.82   11,739  5.23   6,731  4.76   9,642  5.36 
Debt securities:                             
Taxable 1,826,632  3.77   1,926,101  3.60   1,965,089  3.37   1,934,739  3.31   1,932,547  3.49 
Tax-exempt (2) 444  5.41   444  5.41   492  4.88   589  5.43   606  5.28 
Total securities (3) 1,827,076  3.77   1,926,545  3.60   1,965,581  3.37   1,935,328  3.31   1,933,153  3.49 
Federal funds sold and securities                             
purchased with agreement to resell 469,148  4.79   365,733  5.12   124,303  5.14   1,670  4.86   1,596  4.49 
Restricted equity securities 12,193  6.61   12,167  6.36   12,146  6.64   11,461  7.43   11,290  6.80 
Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,393,155  4.00   1,608,118  4.45   1,952,479  4.47   2,526,382  4.48   2,143,474  4.81 
Total interest-earning assets$17,216,400  5.79% $17,129,689  5.82% $17,076,353  5.80% $17,189,693  5.69% $16,526,418  5.87%
Non-interest-earning assets:                             
Cash and due from banks 102,066      103,470      109,506      108,540      103,494    
Net premises and equipment 61,009      60,614      59,944      59,633      60,708    
Allowance for credit losses, accrued                             
interest and other assets 556,704      415,586      380,700      352,282      346,763    
Total assets$17,936,179     $17,709,359     $17,626,503     $17,710,148     $17,037,383    
                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                             
Interest-bearing deposits:                             
Checking (4)$2,126,615  1.77% $2,069,440  2.16% $2,222,000  1.78% $2,461,900  2.38% $2,353,439  2.61%
Savings 106,551  1.52   103,668  1.66   101,506  1.63   101,996  1.61   102,858  1.52 
Money market 7,816,487  3.23   7,965,115  3.67   7,616,747  3.67   7,363,163  3.61   7,067,265  3.86 
Time deposits 1,392,749  3.80   1,344,257  3.97   1,321,404  4.09   1,361,558  4.24   1,286,754  4.45 
Total interest-bearing deposits 11,442,402  3.01   11,482,480  3.41   11,261,657  3.33   11,288,617  3.40   10,810,316  3.63 
Federal funds purchased 1,712,399  4.01   1,640,377  4.46   1,855,860  4.49   1,994,766  4.50   1,767,749  4.80 
Other borrowings 59,207  4.21   64,761  4.21   64,750  4.26   64,750  4.30   64,738  4.22 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$13,214,008  3.15% $13,187,618  3.55% $13,182,267  3.50% $13,348,133  3.57% $12,642,803  3.80%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                             
Non-interest-bearing                             
checking 2,768,495      2,651,043      2,633,552      2,600,775      2,672,875    
Other liabilities 143,680      122,873      119,829      120,291      130,457    
Stockholders' equity 1,813,097      1,762,980      1,716,232      1,670,402      1,624,084    
Accumulated other comprehensive                             
loss (3,101)     (15,155)     (25,377)     (29,453)     (32,836)   
Total liabilities and                             
stockholders' equity$17,936,179     $17,709,359     $17,626,503     $17,710,148     $17,037,383    
Net interest spread   2.64%    2.27%    2.30%    2.12%    2.07%
Net interest margin   3.38%    3.09%    3.10%    2.92%    2.96%
                              
(1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $5,464, $6,103, $4,430, $3,764, and $4,460 are included in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(6,311), $(22,574), $(36,381), $(41,970), and $(46,652) for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.
(4) Includes impact of reversal of a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter during the second quarter of 2025. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
 

            











    

        

        
