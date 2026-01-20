CORRECTION*INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - INO

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inovio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 29, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announced it had accepted Inovio’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for INO-3107, a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, on a standard review timeline. Inovio filed its BLA under the accelerated approval pathway, but the FDA stated that the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. Inovio also announced it does not currently plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline, and will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss how it may still pursue accelerated approval.

On this news, Inovio’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025.

