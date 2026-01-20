Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 20, 2026. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: