FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or “FTAI”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the closing of Nasdaq on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28a124870e2142e48f12e45ef226ac88 / . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/event-calendar/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains CFM56 and V2500 aircraft engines that power the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft. FTAI’s differentiated Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (“MRE”) product offers time and cost savings to airlines and asset owners globally. In addition, FTAI acquires and manages on-lease aircraft and engines in partnership with institutional investors. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

