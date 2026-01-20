Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2025:

Record DatePayment
Date		Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share		Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025		Ordinary 
Dividend 
Per Share		Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		Return of 
Capital 
Per Share
3/31/20254/30/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
6/30/20257/31/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
9/30/202510/31/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
  $0.720000$0.720000$0.548565$0.000000$0.000000$0.171435
              

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

 

            











    

        

        
