Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2025:
|Record Date
|Payment
Date
|Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share
|Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025
|Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
|Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
|Return of
Capital
Per Share
|3/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|6/30/2025
|7/31/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|9/30/2025
|10/31/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|$0.720000
|$0.720000
|$0.548565
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.171435
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.