Clear Street Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street Group Inc. (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology company on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Clear Street intends to apply to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CSIG.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and is transforming how they can interact with markets tomorrow.

