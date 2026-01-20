INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RxSight, Inc. - RXST

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RXST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RxSight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 22, 2025, RxSight issued a press release announcing that its Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen, would leave that role and remain with the Company until the sooner of the appointment of her successor or January 31, 2026. Financial services firm BTIG noted that Thunen’s departure was surprising given early signs of operational improvement, followed a separate management reshuffle disclosed earlier in the month, and that the timing of multiple leadership transitions points to ongoing commercial challenges and could push a broader recovery further into 2026, despite some recent progress.

On this news, RxSight’s stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 9.98%, to close at $11.01 per share on December 23, 2025.

