Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Tax Characterization of 2025 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the tax characterization of its 2025 distributions.

KYN Common Stock Distribution Tax Character Record Date Payable Date Amount Qualified

Dividends Non-Dividend Distributions (ROC) 1/15/2025 1/31/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 2/14/2025 2/28/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 3/14/2025 3/31/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 4/15/2025 4/30/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 5/15/2025 5/30/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 6/13/2025 6/30/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 7/15/2025 7/31/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 8/15/2025 8/29/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 9/15/2025 9/30/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 10/15/2025 10/31/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 11/14/2025 11/28/2025 $0.08 82% 18% 12/15/2025 12/31/2025 $0.08 25% 75%

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the Company’s 2025 distributions is available at www.kaynefunds.com.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This information is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, tax, legal, investment, or other professional advice and cannot be used or relied upon for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Investors should consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kayneanderson.com.