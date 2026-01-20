BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – RAPT), Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE – PEN), Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq – CVGW), FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – RAPT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RAPT Therapeutics will be acquired by GlaxoSmithKline LLC for $58.00 a share, an estimated aggregate equity value of $2.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the RAPT Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rapt-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-rapt/.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq – CVGW)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Calavo will be acquired by Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission”) (Nasdaq - AVO) whereby Calavo stockholders will receive $27.00 per share comprised of $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission for each share of Calavo. The transaction values Calavo at a total enterprise value of approximately $430 million. Upon close, Mission shareholders are expected to own approximately 80.3% of the combined company and Calavo shareholders are expected to own approximately 19.7%. The investigation concerns whether the Calavo Growers Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/calavo-growers-inc-nasdaq-cvgw/.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE – PEN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Penumbra will be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) in a cash and stock transaction that values Penumbra at $374 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $14.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Penumbra Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/penumbra-inc-nyse-pen/.

FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FONR will be acquired by FONAR, LLC and FONAR Acquisition Sub, Inc. (collectively, “Buyer”) for $19.00 per share of common stock, in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the FONAR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fonar-corporation-nasdaq-fonr/.

