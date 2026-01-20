CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on February 19, 2026

Houston, TX, Jan. 20, 2026


Date: February 19, 2026


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"


CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


 

            








        

            

                

                    
