INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADCT).

The investigation concerns whether ADC Therapeutics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2025, ADC issued a press release “announc[ing] updated data from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b open-label clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ZYNLONTA® in combination with the bispecific antibody glofitamab (COLUMVI®) in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).” Although the press release described the data in positive terms, the press release reported that adverse events occurred in two patients, one of which appeared to be treatment related. ADC also reported that cytokine release syndrome of all grades was observed in 36.7% of patients across dose levels.

On this news, ADC’s stock price fell $0.65 per share, or 14.13%, to close at $3.95 per share on December 3, 2025.

