Bridges Middle School Welcomes Mattel's First Autistic Barbie Doll as Milestone for Representation

Bridges Middle School has affirmed the educational significance of Mattel Inc.'s newly launched autistic Barbie doll, calling the release a meaningful step toward representation for neurodivergent children. The doll, introduced Jan. 12 as part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, was developed over 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

Beven Byrnes, executive director of Bridges Middle School, noted that representation in toys and media creates critical belonging for students with learning differences. The school serves as Oregon's only middle school specifically designed for neurodivergent learners, including those with autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

"Representation is so important. Children with disabilities are underrepresented in so many different ways and at so many different levels, or misrepresented," Byrnes said. "That representation is about belonging, and that's exactly what this is all about."

The autistic Barbie features design elements informed by the autistic community, including articulated elbows and wrists for stimming movements, a gaze that reflects how some autistic individuals process eye contact, and sensory-friendly clothing. Accessories include a functional fidget spinner, noise-canceling headphones and a tablet displaying augmentative and alternative communication symbols.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 1 in 31 eight-year-old children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism, with prevalence increasing among Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander children.

The doll joins more than 175 dolls in the Barbie Fashionistas collection featuring diverse skin tones, body types and disabilities, including previous releases representing Down syndrome, blindness, wheelchairs, prosthetic legs, vitiligo and Type 1 diabetes.

The autistic Barbie retails for $11.87 and is available through Mattel's online shop, Target and Amazon, with Walmart availability beginning in March. Mattel will donate 1,000 dolls to hospitals serving autistic children.

Bridges Middle School, founded in 2000, has served neurodivergent students for 27 years through evidence-based education combining academics, social-emotional development and executive function coaching.

Bridges Middle School is Oregon's only middle school specifically designed for students with learning differences, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and anxiety. Founded in 1998, Bridges has served students through evidence-based, student-centered education with small class sizes and individualized learning approaches.

