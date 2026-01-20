INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XOMA Royalty Corporation - XOMA

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of XOMA Royalty Corporation (“Xoma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XOMA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Xoma and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2025, Rezolute, Inc., Xoma’s development partner, issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from its Phase 3 sunRIZE study evaluating ersodetug in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).” Rezolute said that “[t]he study did not meet its primary endpoint, which assessed change in the average weekly hypoglycemia events by self monitored blood glucose. There was an approximate 45% reduction in hypoglycemia events observed at the top ersodetug dose (10 mg/kg), which was not statistically significant compared to the placebo group, which experienced a 40% improvement. Furthermore, the study did not meet its key secondary endpoint, which assessed change in average daily percent time in hypoglycemia by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). At the 10 mg/kg dose of ersodetug, an approximate 25% reduction in time in hypoglycemia was observed, which was not statistically significant compared to the placebo, which increased by approximately 5%.”

On this news, Xoma’s stock price fell $7.82 per share, or 22.76%, to close at $25.39 per share on December 19, 2025.

