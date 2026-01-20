The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show Honors Excellence with Women of Wastewater and Young Professionals Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the most comprehensive event for wastewater and environmental services professionals, announces the recipients of its prestigious Young Professionals Awards, and the inaugural Women of Wastewater Awards. These awards celebrate the outstanding contributions, leadership, and innovation of individuals shaping the future of the sector, and this year’s honorees represent a group of trailblazers and rising stars who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing the industry.

Women of Wastewater

The Women of Wastewater Awards recognize female leaders who have made significant contributions to the wastewater sector through expertise, leadership, and community impact.

The 2026 awardees are:

Joanne Carroll , President, Subtegic Group Inc.

, President, Subtegic Group Inc. Kimberly Turner , Owner, Turner Septic LLC

, Owner, Turner Septic LLC Michele Higdon , Superintendent, City of Shelbyville WRRF

, Superintendent, City of Shelbyville WRRF Michelle Amelse , Chief Customer Officer, Satellite Industries

, Chief Customer Officer, Satellite Industries Sheila Joy, Executive Director, NASSCO, Inc.





These accomplished women have excelled in professional roles and inspired future generations to pursue careers in the wastewater industry.

Young Professionals

The Young Professionals Awards celebrate the next generation of leaders who are driving innovation and excellence in the wastewater field.

The 2026 honorees include:

Anant Kapur , Founder & Managing Director, NICO Nanobubble India Co.

, Founder & Managing Director, NICO Nanobubble India Co. Carl Marc-Aurele , Vice-President, Formadrain Inc.

, Vice-President, Formadrain Inc. David Kropf , Director of Operations, Mr. John

, Director of Operations, Mr. John Ethan Silverman , Director of Sales Operations, General Pipe Cleaners, Division of General Wire Spring Co.

, Director of Sales Operations, General Pipe Cleaners, Division of General Wire Spring Co. Gap Barbin , President, GapVax, Inc.

, President, GapVax, Inc. Huairen Zhou , Director of R & D, Spartan Tool

, Director of R & D, Spartan Tool Jacqui Claypool , Assistant Vice President, LaRoche's Sewer, Drain & Septic Services, LLC

, Assistant Vice President, LaRoche's Sewer, Drain & Septic Services, LLC Kayce Peters , Owner/CEO/President, Buenos Baños LLC

, Owner/CEO/President, Buenos Baños LLC Kyle Voss , Founder, Epic Septic

, Founder, Epic Septic Matt Huckstep , Field Supervisor, Town of Brownsburg

, Field Supervisor, Town of Brownsburg Micah Findley , Co-Founder, HomeField Onsite Environmental

, Co-Founder, HomeField Onsite Environmental Nicholas Dykes , Operations Manager, Dykes Construction LLC

, Operations Manager, Dykes Construction LLC Robert Broccolo Jr , Owner, Professional Drain Services Of Southern New England, LLC

, Owner, Professional Drain Services Of Southern New England, LLC Ryan Foley , Director of Sales-Capital Equipment, Satellite Industries

, Director of Sales-Capital Equipment, Satellite Industries Taylor Martin, Service Manager, American Pipelining Solutions





These young professionals are recognized for innovative approaches, leadership potential, and commitment to advancing the industry.

Celebrating Excellence at the WWETT Show

The Women of Wastewater and Young Professionals awards will be presented during a special ceremony on Wednesday, February 18, at the WWETT Show, the comprehensive event for professionals in the wastewater and environmental services business bringing professionals from around the globe together to share knowledge, explore cutting-edge technologies, and celebrate peer achievements.

“The WWETT Show honors the exceptional individuals who are driving meaningful change and setting new standards in the wastewater industry,” says Marc Acampora, Market Leader and Group Director of The WWETT Show. “Through their dedication, innovative solutions, and leadership, they are advancing the industry, addressing critical challenges and opportunities in wastewater management, and inspiring others to join the effort toward a more sustainable and efficient future.”

For more information about the WWETT Show and its awards program, visit www.wwettshow.com.

About The WWETT Show

The WWETT Show is the world's most comprehensive annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c2e2dd-fc55-4a8f-ab96-3542e15053a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b72d54a-8914-40ef-9edd-3dbf2f7271fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f18a2ae0-47fc-48d6-bc39-b3587128238b