Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $823.8 million, or $11.40 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $695.0 million, or $10.31 per diluted common share for 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled a record $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for 2024.

The Company reported record quarterly net income of $223.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $216.3 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled a record $329.8 million, as compared to $317.8 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our strong 2025 results, including the 19% improvement in net income. Throughout the year, we leveraged our unique position in the markets we serve to achieve robust growth in both loans and deposits. Wintrust ended the year with solid momentum evidenced by record net income, record net interest income, a stable net interest margin and strong balance sheet growth.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the fourth quarter remained within our expected range, improving by four basis points to 3.54%. The improvement in net interest margin, coupled with strong average earning asset growth, supported record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025. As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by the outlook and believe that a relatively stable net interest margin, combined with continued balance sheet growth, positions us well to deliver net interest income expansion in future quarters.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.

Total deposits increased by $1.0 billion, or 7% annualized.

Total assets increased by $1.5 billion, or 9% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $583.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up $16.9 million from $567.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by improvement in net interest margin and strong average earning asset growth. Net interest margin increased to 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following: Net gains on investment securities totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses totaled $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025 down from $24.6 million, or 19 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025.

Mr. Crane noted, “We continued our consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. Loan pipelines remain strong and we remain disciplined in our evaluation of credit opportunities, ensuring that loan growth aligns with our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $1.0 billion, or 7% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting in a stable loans-to-deposits ratio”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by persistent and thorough portfolio reviews, continues to drive positive outcomes through early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and disciplined in our underwriting to maintain our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.32%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We believe our record fourth quarter and full year financial results highlight the strength of our differentiated business model that allows us to deliver sophisticated solutions with the personalized service, expertise and local decision making that our customers value. We remain focused on delivering disciplined and strategic organic growth that enhances our franchise in our core markets and specialty businesses while generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven primarily by growth across most major loan categories.

Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.0 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits and have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.0%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $583.9 million, an increase of $16.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. The $16.9 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by net interest margin improvement and average earning asset growth of $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized.

Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025, up four basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 17 basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 25 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, which more than offset the reduction in loan yields. The net free funds contribution in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined six basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $460.5 million as of December 31, 2025, a slight increase from $454.6 million as of September 30, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $27.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $21.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, qualitative additions were made to the provision related to credit spreads and equity market valuations. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to $24.6 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 17 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans increased slightly compared to prior quarter but stayed within the range experienced at the end of the prior three quarters of 2025. Non-performing assets totaled $206.6 million and comprised 0.29% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $187.5 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $130.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, decreasing $0.4 million, compared to $130.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in brokerage revenue related to higher transactional business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to lower production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $1.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $3.0 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2025. The net gains in the fourth quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $384.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing $4.5 million, compared to $380.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, decreased two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.19%.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded net OREO expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net OREO expense of $262,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The primary diver of the increase in the fourth quarter can be attributed to valuation adjustments. Net OREO expenses include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $13.8 million, which was a $5.2 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to lower sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Travel and entertainment expense increased approximately $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributed to seasonal corporate events that occur in the fourth quarter.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $79.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2026.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.4 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025. Average balances decreased by $61.2 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the fourth quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.9 billion, $1.2 billion, and $360.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $301.0 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $39.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the third quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $56.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $9.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point (bp) change from

3rd Quarter

2025 % or

basis point (bp) change from

4th Quarter

2024 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net income $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 185,362 3 % 20 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 329,811 317,809 270,060 4 22 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.15 2.78 2.63 13 20 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.45 — 11 Net revenue(3) 714,264 697,837 638,599 2 12 Net interest income 583,874 567,010 525,148 3 11 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.49 % 4 bps 3 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.54 3.50 3.51 4 3 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.45 1.45 1.60 — (15 ) Return on average assets 1.27 1.26 1.16 1 11 Return on average common equity 12.63 11.58 11.82 105 81 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.83 13.74 14.29 109 54 At end of period Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 64,879,668 9 % 10 % Total loans(5) 53,105,101 52,063,482 48,055,037 8 11 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 52,512,349 7 10 Total shareholders’ equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 6,344,297 12 14

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.



Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 Total loans(1) 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 Total shareholders’ equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 583,874 $ 567,010 $ 546,694 $ 526,474 $ 525,148 $ 2,224,052 $ 1,962,535 Net revenue(2) 714,264 697,837 670,783 643,108 638,599 2,725,992 2,450,860 Net income 223,024 216,254 195,527 189,039 185,362 823,844 695,045 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 329,811 317,809 289,322 277,018 270,060 1,213,960 1,048,136 Net income per common share – Basic 3.21 2.82 2.82 2.73 2.68 11.57 10.47 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.15 2.78 2.78 2.69 2.63 11.40 10.31 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.45 2.00 1.80 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.54 3.50 3.54 3.56 3.51 3.53 3.53 Non-interest income to average assets 0.74 0.76 0.76 0.74 0.71 0.75 0.82 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.19 2.21 2.32 2.32 2.31 2.26 2.36 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.45 1.45 1.57 1.58 1.60 1.51 1.54 Return on average assets 1.27 1.26 1.19 1.20 1.16 1.23 1.17 Return on average common equity 12.63 11.58 12.07 12.21 11.82 12.13 12.32 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.83 13.74 14.44 14.72 14.29 14.43 14.58 Average total assets $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 Average total shareholders’ equity 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 6,863,474 5,826,940 Average loans to average deposits ratio 92.4 % 92.5 % 93.0 % 92.3 % 91.9 % 92.6 % 93.8 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 92.0 91.8 91.4 90.9 91.5 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 139.82 $ 132.44 $ 123.98 $ 112.46 $ 124.71 Book value per common share 102.03 98.87 95.43 92.47 89.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 88.66 85.39 81.86 78.83 75.39 Common shares outstanding 66,974,913 66,961,209 66,937,732 66,919,325 66,495,227 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.1 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.5 8.3 8.0 8.1 7.8 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 9.7 9.5 10.2 9.6 9.4 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 11.0 10.9 11.5 10.8 10.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.3 10.2 10.0 10.1 9.9 Total capital ratio(5) 12.4 12.4 13.0 12.5 12.3 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 460,465 $ 454,586 $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 16 16 16 16 Banking offices 209 208 208 208 205

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 467,874 $ 565,406 $ 695,501 $ 616,216 $ 452,017 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 64 63 63 63 6,519 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,180,553 3,422,452 4,569,618 4,238,237 4,409,753 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 6,236,263 5,274,124 4,885,715 4,220,305 4,141,482 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,343,905 3,438,406 3,502,186 3,564,490 3,613,263 Trading account securities — — — — 4,072 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 63,770 63,445 273,722 270,442 215,412 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 291,881 282,755 282,087 281,893 281,407 Brokerage customer receivables — — — — 18,102 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 340,745 333,883 299,606 316,804 331,261 Loans, net of unearned income 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 Allowance for loan losses (379,283 ) (386,622 ) (391,654 ) (378,207 ) (364,017 ) Net loans 52,725,818 51,676,860 50,650,025 48,330,183 47,691,020 Premises, software and equipment, net 781,611 775,425 776,324 776,679 779,130 Lease investments, net 360,646 301,000 289,768 280,472 278,264 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,617,682 1,614,674 1,610,025 1,598,255 1,739,334 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 835,275 978,209 240,039 463,023 — Goodwill 797,960 797,639 798,144 796,932 796,942 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 97,999 105,297 110,495 116,072 121,690 Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 Interest-bearing 46,293,490 45,759,235 44,939,645 42,368,179 41,102,331 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,451,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 Other borrowings 477,966 579,328 625,392 529,269 534,803 Subordinated notes 298,636 298,536 298,458 298,360 298,283 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Payable on unsettled securities purchases — — 39,105 — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,684,663 1,589,761 1,572,981 1,466,987 1,785,061 Total liabilities 63,883,331 62,583,881 61,757,622 59,269,529 58,535,371 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 425,000 425,000 837,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 67,062 67,042 67,025 67,007 66,560 Surplus 2,534,024 2,521,306 2,495,637 2,494,347 2,482,561 Treasury stock (9,156 ) (9,150 ) (9,156 ) (9,156 ) (6,153 ) Retained earnings 4,537,539 4,356,367 4,200,923 4,045,854 3,897,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (295,754 ) (314,808 ) (366,233 ) (410,015 ) (508,335 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 822,494 $ 832,140 $ 797,997 $ 768,362 $ 789,038 $ 3,220,993 $ 3,043,354 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,607 4,757 4,872 4,246 5,623 19,482 21,436 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 27,190 34,992 34,317 36,766 46,256 133,265 115,253 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 77 75 276 179 53 607 366 Investment securities 95,461 86,426 78,053 72,016 67,066 331,956 276,115 Trading account securities — — — 11 6 11 48 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,497 5,444 5,393 5,307 5,157 21,641 20,060 Brokerage customer receivables — — — 78 302 78 965 Total interest income 956,326 963,834 920,908 886,965 913,501 3,728,033 3,477,597 Interest expense Interest on deposits 332,178 355,846 333,470 320,233 346,388 1,341,727 1,343,642 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,408 26,007 25,724 25,441 26,050 103,580 99,149 Interest on other borrowings 5,956 6,887 6,957 6,792 7,519 26,592 34,480 Interest on subordinated notes 3,737 3,717 3,735 3,714 3,733 14,903 18,117 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,173 4,367 4,328 4,311 4,663 17,179 19,674 Total interest expense 372,452 396,824 374,214 360,491 388,353 1,503,981 1,515,062 Net interest income 583,874 567,010 546,694 526,474 525,148 2,224,052 1,962,535 Provision for credit losses 27,588 21,768 22,234 23,963 16,979 95,553 101,047 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 556,286 545,242 524,460 502,511 508,169 2,128,499 1,861,488 Non-interest income Wealth management 39,365 37,188 36,821 34,042 38,775 147,416 146,227 Mortgage banking 22,625 24,451 23,170 20,529 20,452 90,775 93,213 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,402 19,825 19,502 19,362 18,864 79,091 65,651 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,505 2,972 650 3,196 (2,835 ) 8,323 (2,602 ) Fees from covered call options 5,992 5,619 5,624 3,446 2,305 20,681 10,196 Trading (losses) gains, net (257 ) 172 151 (64 ) (113 ) 2 504 Operating lease income, net 16,365 15,466 15,166 15,287 15,327 62,284 58,710 Other 24,393 25,134 23,005 20,836 20,676 93,368 116,426 Total non-interest income 130,390 130,827 124,089 116,634 113,451 501,940 488,325 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 222,557 219,668 219,541 211,526 212,133 873,292 817,108 Software and equipment 36,096 35,027 36,522 34,717 34,258 142,362 122,794 Operating lease equipment 11,034 10,409 10,757 10,471 10,263 42,671 42,298 Occupancy, net 20,105 20,809 20,228 20,778 20,597 81,920 79,213 Data processing 11,809 11,329 12,110 11,274 10,957 46,522 39,736 Advertising and marketing 13,792 19,027 18,761 12,272 13,097 63,852 61,812 Professional fees 8,280 7,465 9,243 9,044 11,334 34,032 40,637 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,999 5,196 5,580 5,618 5,773 21,393 12,095 FDIC insurance 10,562 11,418 10,971 10,926 10,640 43,877 46,118 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 2,162 262 505 643 397 3,572 (408 ) Other 43,057 39,418 37,243 38,821 39,090 158,539 141,321 Total non-interest expense 384,453 380,028 381,461 366,090 368,539 1,512,032 1,402,724 Income before taxes 302,223 296,041 267,088 253,055 253,081 1,118,407 947,089 Income tax expense 79,199 79,787 71,561 64,016 67,719 294,563 252,044 Net income $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 195,527 $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 823,844 $ 695,045 Preferred stock dividends 8,367 13,295 6,991 6,991 6,991 35,644 27,964 Preferred stock redemption — 14,046 — — — 14,046 — Net income applicable to common shares $ 214,657 $ 188,913 $ 188,536 $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 774,154 $ 667,081 Net income per common share - Basic $ 3.21 $ 2.82 $ 2.82 $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 11.57 $ 10.47 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 3.15 $ 2.78 $ 2.78 $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 11.40 $ 10.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 2.00 $ 1.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,970 66,952 66,931 66,726 66,491 66,896 63,685 Dilutive potential common shares 1,143 1,028 888 923 1,233 998 1,016 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,113 67,980 67,819 67,649 67,724 67,894 64,701



TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(1) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30,

2025(2) Dec 31, 2024 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 217,136 $ 211,360 $ 192,633 $ 181,580 $ 189,774 11 % 14 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 123,609 122,523 106,973 135,224 141,487 4 (13 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 340,745 $ 333,883 $ 299,606 $ 316,804 $ 331,261 8 % 3 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 7,267,505 $ 7,135,083 $ 7,028,247 $ 6,871,206 $ 6,867,422 7 % 6 % Asset-based lending 1,512,888 1,588,522 1,663,693 1,701,962 1,611,001 (19 ) (6 ) Municipal 868,958 804,986 771,785 798,646 826,653 32 5 Leases 2,921,366 2,834,563 2,757,331 2,680,943 2,537,325 12 15 Commercial real estate Residential construction 54,753 60,923 59,027 55,849 48,617 (40 ) 13 Commercial construction 2,013,244 2,273,545 2,165,263 2,086,797 2,065,775 (45 ) (3 ) Land 341,585 323,685 304,827 306,235 319,689 22 7 Office 1,688,614 1,578,208 1,601,208 1,641,555 1,656,109 28 2 Industrial 3,167,768 2,912,547 2,824,889 2,677,555 2,628,576 35 21 Retail 1,436,252 1,478,861 1,452,351 1,402,837 1,374,655 (11 ) 4 Multi-family 3,445,507 3,306,597 3,200,578 3,091,314 3,125,505 17 10 Mixed use and other 1,793,013 1,684,841 1,683,867 1,652,759 1,685,018 25 6 Home equity 480,525 484,202 466,815 455,683 445,028 (3 ) 8 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 4,171,439 4,019,046 3,814,715 3,561,417 3,456,009 15 21 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 84,706 75,088 80,800 86,952 114,985 51 (26 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 61,087 49,736 53,267 36,790 41,771 91 46 Total core loans $ 31,309,210 $ 30,610,433 $ 29,928,663 $ 29,108,500 $ 28,804,138 9 % 9 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,298,493 $ 1,298,140 $ 1,286,265 $ 1,262,555 $ 1,268,521 0 % 2 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,515,003 1,204,661 1,232,530 1,019,543 893,854 102 69 Community Advantage - homeowners association 532,027 537,696 526,595 525,492 525,446 (4 ) 1 Insurance agency lending 1,128,446 1,140,691 1,120,985 1,070,979 1,044,329 (4 ) 8 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,308,054 7,502,901 7,378,340 6,486,663 6,447,625 (10 ) 13 Canada property & casualty insurance 875,362 863,391 944,836 753,199 824,417 6 6 Life insurance 9,023,642 8,758,553 8,506,960 8,365,140 8,147,145 12 11 Consumer and other 114,864 147,016 116,505 116,319 99,562 (87 ) 15 Total niche loans $ 21,795,891 $ 21,453,049 $ 21,113,016 $ 19,599,890 $ 19,250,899 6 % 13 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 53,105,101 $ 52,063,482 $ 51,041,679 $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 8 % 11 %

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.

(2) Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025(1) Dec 31, 2024 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 17 % 0 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,233,753 6,710,919 6,795,725 6,340,168 5,865,546 (28 ) 6 Wealth management deposits(2) 1,907,647 1,600,735 1,595,764 1,408,790 1,469,064 76 30 Money market 21,368,924 20,270,382 19,556,041 18,074,733 17,975,191 22 19 Savings 6,905,216 6,758,743 6,659,419 6,576,251 6,372,499 9 8 Time certificates of deposit 9,877,950 10,418,456 10,332,696 9,968,237 9,420,031 (21 ) 5 Total deposits $ 57,717,191 $ 56,711,381 $ 55,816,811 $ 53,570,038 $ 52,512,349 7 % 10 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 20 % 19 % 19 % 21 % 22 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 12 12 12 11 Wealth management deposits(2) 3 3 3 3 3 Money market 37 36 35 34 34 Savings 12 12 12 12 12 Time certificates of deposit 17 18 19 18 18 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 3,392,722 3.81 % 4-6 months 2,625,175 3.42 7-9 months 2,834,840 3.46 10-12 months 590,301 3.41 13-18 months 289,020 3.07 19-24 months 72,535 2.73 24+ months 73,357 2.77 Total $ 9,877,950 3.54 %



TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,842,829 $ 3,276,683 $ 3,308,199 $ 3,520,048 $ 3,934,016 Investment securities(2) 10,084,138 9,377,930 8,801,560 8,409,735 8,090,271 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 284,643 282,338 282,001 281,702 271,825 Liquidity management assets(4) $ 13,211,610 $ 12,936,951 $ 12,391,760 $ 12,211,485 $ 12,296,112 Other earning assets(4) (5) — — — 13,140 20,528 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 357,672 295,365 310,534 286,710 378,707 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (6) 52,193,637 51,403,566 49,517,635 47,833,380 47,153,014 Total earning assets(4) $ 65,762,919 $ 64,635,882 $ 62,219,929 $ 60,344,715 $ 59,848,361 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (404,075 ) (410,681 ) (398,685 ) (375,371 ) (367,238 ) Cash and due from banks 517,616 495,292 478,707 476,423 470,033 Other assets 3,615,808 3,582,543 3,540,394 3,661,275 3,642,949 Total assets $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,133,333 $ 6,687,292 $ 6,423,050 $ 6,046,189 $ 5,601,672 Wealth management deposits 1,925,808 1,604,142 1,552,989 1,574,480 1,430,163 Money market accounts 20,475,659 19,431,021 18,184,754 17,581,141 17,579,395 Savings accounts 6,814,263 6,723,325 6,578,698 6,479,444 6,288,727 Time deposits 10,045,136 10,319,719 9,841,702 9,406,126 9,702,948 Interest-bearing deposits $ 45,394,199 $ 44,765,499 $ 42,581,193 $ 41,087,380 $ 40,602,905 FHLB advances(3) 3,203,483 3,151,310 3,151,310 3,151,309 3,160,658 Other borrowings 547,507 614,892 593,657 582,139 577,786 Subordinated notes 298,576 298,481 298,398 298,306 298,225 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 49,697,331 $ 49,083,748 $ 46,878,124 $ 45,372,700 $ 44,893,140 Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,080,254 10,791,709 10,643,798 10,732,156 10,718,738 Other liabilities 1,548,075 1,472,036 1,456,383 1,541,245 1,563,824 Equity 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 Net free funds/contribution(7) $ 16,065,588 $ 15,552,134 $ 15,341,805 $ 14,972,015 $ 14,955,221

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 27,267 $ 35,067 $ 34,593 $ 36,945 $ 46,308 Investment securities 96,122 87,101 78,733 72,706 67,783 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 5,497 5,444 5,393 5,307 5,157 Liquidity management assets(2) $ 128,886 $ 127,612 $ 118,719 $ 114,958 $ 119,248 Other earning assets(2) — — — 92 310 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,607 4,757 4,872 4,246 5,623 Loans, net of unearned income(2) 824,628 834,294 800,197 770,568 791,390 Total interest income $ 959,121 $ 966,663 $ 923,788 $ 889,864 $ 916,571 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 31,681 $ 40,448 $ 37,517 $ 33,600 $ 31,695 Wealth management deposits 10,011 8,415 8,182 8,606 9,412 Money market accounts 163,585 169,831 155,890 146,374 159,945 Savings accounts 34,371 38,844 37,637 35,923 38,402 Time deposits 92,530 98,308 94,244 95,730 106,934 Interest-bearing deposits $ 332,178 $ 355,846 $ 333,470 $ 320,233 $ 346,388 FHLB advances(1) 26,408 26,007 25,724 25,441 26,050 Other borrowings 5,956 6,887 6,957 6,792 7,519 Subordinated notes 3,737 3,717 3,735 3,714 3,733 Junior subordinated debentures 4,173 4,367 4,328 4,311 4,663 Total interest expense $ 372,452 $ 396,824 $ 374,214 $ 360,491 $ 388,353 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,795 ) (2,829 ) (2,880 ) (2,899 ) (3,070 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(3) 583,874 567,010 546,694 526,474 525,148 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,795 2,829 2,880 2,899 3,070 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $ 586,669 $ 569,839 $ 549,574 $ 529,373 $ 528,218

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31,

2024 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.81 % 4.25 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.68 % Investment securities 3.78 3.68 3.59 3.51 3.33 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.66 7.65 7.67 7.64 7.55 Liquidity management assets 3.87 % 3.91 % 3.84 % 3.82 % 3.86 % Other earning assets — — — 2.84 6.01 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.22 6.39 6.29 6.01 5.91 Loans, net of unearned income 6.27 6.44 6.48 6.53 6.68 Total earning assets 5.79 % 5.93 % 5.96 % 5.98 % 6.09 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.05 % 2.40 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.25 % Wealth management deposits 2.06 2.08 2.11 2.22 2.62 Money market accounts 3.17 3.47 3.44 3.38 3.62 Savings accounts 2.00 2.29 2.29 2.25 2.43 Time deposits 3.65 3.78 3.84 4.13 4.38 Interest-bearing deposits 2.90 % 3.15 % 3.14 % 3.16 % 3.39 % FHLB advances 3.27 3.27 3.27 3.27 3.28 Other borrowings 4.32 4.44 4.70 4.73 5.18 Subordinated notes 4.97 4.94 5.02 5.05 4.98 Junior subordinated debentures 6.53 6.83 6.85 6.90 7.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.97 % 3.21 % 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.44 % Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.82 % 2.72 % 2.76 % 2.76 % 2.65 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.72 0.78 0.78 0.80 0.86 Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.51 %

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for twelve months ended, Interest

for twelve months ended, Yield/Rate

for twelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,235,193 $ 2,276,818 $ 133,872 $ 115,618 4.14 % 5.08 % Investment securities(2) 9,173,502 8,229,846 334,662 278,617 3.65 3.39 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 282,678 255,018 21,641 20,060 7.66 7.87 Liquidity management assets(4) (5) $ 12,691,373 $ 10,761,682 $ 490,175 $ 414,295 3.86 % 3.85 % Other earning assets(4) (5) (6) 3,240 17,113 92 1,025 2.84 5.99 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 312,718 348,278 19,482 21,436 6.23 6.15 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) (7) 50,252,196 44,765,445 3,229,687 3,052,731 6.43 6.82 Total earning assets(5) $ 63,259,527 $ 55,892,518 $ 3,739,436 $ 3,489,487 5.91 % 6.24 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (397,318 ) (368,342 ) Cash and due from banks 492,131 455,708 Other assets 3,599,832 3,437,025 Total assets $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,323,704 $ 5,360,630 $ 143,246 $ 130,281 2.27 % 2.43 % Wealth management deposits 1,665,152 1,458,404 35,214 40,324 2.11 2.76 Money market accounts 18,927,479 15,946,363 635,680 620,411 3.36 3.89 Savings accounts 6,650,054 6,015,085 146,775 161,429 2.21 2.68 Time deposits 9,906,063 8,753,848 380,812 391,197 3.84 4.47 Interest-bearing deposits $ 43,472,452 $ 37,534,330 $ 1,341,727 $ 1,343,642 3.09 % 3.58 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,164,460 3,042,052 103,580 99,149 3.27 3.26 Other borrowings 584,537 603,868 26,592 34,480 4.55 5.71 Subordinated notes 298,441 360,802 14,903 18,117 4.99 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 17,179 19,674 6.78 7.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 47,773,456 $ 41,794,618 $ 1,503,981 $ 1,515,062 3.15 % 3.63 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,812,877 10,212,088 Other liabilities 1,504,365 1,583,263 Equity 6,863,474 5,826,940 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 Interest rate spread(5) (8) 2.76 % 2.61 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (11,403 ) (11,890 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(9) $ 15,486,071 $ 14,097,900 0.77 0.92 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(5) $ 2,224,052 $ 1,962,535 3.52 % 3.51 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 11,403 11,890 0.01 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(5) $ 2,235,455 $ 1,974,425 3.53 % 3.53 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(5) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Dec 31, 2025 (1.6 )% (0.5 )% (0.5 )% (0.8 )% Sep 30, 2025 (2.3 ) (0.8 ) 0.0 (0.4 ) Jun 30, 2025 (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Mar 31, 2025 (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Dec 31, 2024 (1.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Dec 31, 2025 (0.0) % 0.1 % (0.1) % (0.2) % Sep 30, 2025 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Jun 30, 2025 0.0 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Mar 31, 2025 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 ) (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.3 )



As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of December 31, 2025 One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to

fifteen years

After fifteen

years

Total

(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 560,803 $ 3,901,475 $ 2,191,712 $ 18,490 $ 6,672,480 Variable rate 10,371,538 668 — — 10,372,206 Total commercial $ 10,932,341 $ 3,902,143 $ 2,191,712 $ 18,490 $ 17,044,686 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 836,428 $ 2,659,163 $ 364,215 $ 76,892 $ 3,936,698 Variable rate 9,992,879 11,094 65 — 10,004,038 Total commercial real estate $ 10,829,307 $ 2,670,257 $ 364,280 $ 76,892 $ 13,940,736 Home equity Fixed rate $ 9,300 $ 685 $ — $ 11 $ 9,996 Variable rate 470,529 — — — 470,529 Total home equity $ 479,829 $ 685 $ — $ 11 $ 480,525 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 18,384 $ 4,719 $ 67,647 $ 1,057,910 $ 1,148,660 Variable rate 110,906 747,277 2,310,389 — 3,168,572 Total residential real estate $ 129,290 $ 751,996 $ 2,378,036 $ 1,057,910 $ 4,317,232 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 8,067,517 $ 115,899 $ — $ — $ 8,183,416 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 8,067,517 $ 115,899 $ — $ — $ 8,183,416 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 163,653 $ 116,520 $ — $ — $ 280,173 Variable rate 8,743,469 — — — 8,743,469 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 8,907,122 $ 116,520 $ — $ — $ 9,023,642 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 27,834 $ 8,571 $ 934 $ 849 $ 38,188 Variable rate 76,676 — — — 76,676 Total consumer and other $ 104,510 $ 8,571 $ 934 $ 849 $ 114,864 Total per category Fixed rate $ 9,683,919 $ 6,807,032 $ 2,624,508 $ 1,154,152 $ 20,269,611 Variable rate 29,765,997 759,039 2,310,454 — 32,835,490 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,449,916 $ 7,566,071 $ 4,934,962 $ 1,154,152 $ 53,105,101 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (6,150,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 33,299,916 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors(2) $ 21,157,533 12- month CMT(3) 7,652,077 Prime 3,021,831 Fed Funds 684,626 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 182,079 Other 137,344 Total variable rate $ 32,835,490

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of December 31, 2025. The $6.15 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $5.2 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of December 31, 2025.

(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.



As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $18.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $7.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month

CMT Prime Fourth Quarter 2025 (44 ) bps (20 ) bps (50 ) bps Third Quarter 2025 (19 ) (28 ) (25 ) Second Quarter 2025 — (7 ) — First Quarter 2025 (1 ) (13 ) — Fourth Quarter 2024 (52 ) 18 (50 )



TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES