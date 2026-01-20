Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

 | Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation Wintrust Financial Corporation

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $823.8 million, or $11.40 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $695.0 million, or $10.31 per diluted common share for 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled a record $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for 2024.

The Company reported record quarterly net income of $223.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $216.3 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled a record $329.8 million, as compared to $317.8 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our strong 2025 results, including the 19% improvement in net income. Throughout the year, we leveraged our unique position in the markets we serve to achieve robust growth in both loans and deposits. Wintrust ended the year with solid momentum evidenced by record net income, record net interest income, a stable net interest margin and strong balance sheet growth.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the fourth quarter remained within our expected range, improving by four basis points to 3.54%. The improvement in net interest margin, coupled with strong average earning asset growth, supported record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025. As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by the outlook and believe that a relatively stable net interest margin, combined with continued balance sheet growth, positions us well to deliver net interest income expansion in future quarters.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.0 billion, or 7% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.5 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $583.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up $16.9 million from $567.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by improvement in net interest margin and strong average earning asset growth.
    • Net interest margin increased to 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025 down from $24.6 million, or 19 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025.

Mr. Crane noted, “We continued our consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. Loan pipelines remain strong and we remain disciplined in our evaluation of credit opportunities, ensuring that loan growth aligns with our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $1.0 billion, or 7% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting in a stable loans-to-deposits ratio”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by persistent and thorough portfolio reviews, continues to drive positive outcomes through early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and disciplined in our underwriting to maintain our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.32%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We believe our record fourth quarter and full year financial results highlight the strength of our differentiated business model that allows us to deliver sophisticated solutions with the personalized service, expertise and local decision making that our customers value. We remain focused on delivering disciplined and strategic organic growth that enhances our franchise in our core markets and specialty businesses while generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82f29386-fac3-4d40-ab1f-a818a9de82e4

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven primarily by growth across most major loan categories.

Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.0 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits and have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.0%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $583.9 million, an increase of $16.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. The $16.9 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by net interest margin improvement and average earning asset growth of $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized.

Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025, up four basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 17 basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 25 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, which more than offset the reduction in loan yields. The net free funds contribution in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined six basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $460.5 million as of December 31, 2025, a slight increase from $454.6 million as of September 30, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $27.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $21.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, qualitative additions were made to the provision related to credit spreads and equity market valuations. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to $24.6 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 17 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans increased slightly compared to prior quarter but stayed within the range experienced at the end of the prior three quarters of 2025. Non-performing assets totaled $206.6 million and comprised 0.29% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $187.5 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $130.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, decreasing $0.4 million, compared to $130.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in brokerage revenue related to higher transactional business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to lower production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $1.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $3.0 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2025. The net gains in the fourth quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $384.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing $4.5 million, compared to $380.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, decreased two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.19%.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded net OREO expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net OREO expense of $262,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The primary diver of the increase in the fourth quarter can be attributed to valuation adjustments. Net OREO expenses include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $13.8 million, which was a $5.2 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to lower sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Travel and entertainment expense increased approximately $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributed to seasonal corporate events that occur in the fourth quarter.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $79.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2026.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.4 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025. Average balances decreased by $61.2 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the fourth quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.9 billion, $1.2 billion, and $360.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $301.0 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $39.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the third quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $56.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $9.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

      % or(1)
basis point (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2025		% or
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2024
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Net income$223,024  $216,254  $185,362 3%20 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 329,811   317,809   270,060 4 22  
Net income per common share – Diluted 3.15   2.78   2.63 13 20  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50   0.50   0.45  11  
Net revenue(3) 714,264   697,837   638,599 2 12  
Net interest income 583,874   567,010   525,148 3 11  
Net interest margin 3.52%  3.48%  3.49%4bps3 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.54   3.50   3.51 4 3  
Net overhead ratio(4) 1.45   1.45   1.60  (15) 
Return on average assets 1.27   1.26   1.16 1 11  
Return on average common equity 12.63   11.58   11.82 105 81  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.83   13.74   14.29 109 54  
At end of period         
Total assets$71,142,046  $69,629,638  $64,879,668 9%10 %
Total loans(5) 53,105,101   52,063,482   48,055,037 8 11  
Total deposits 57,717,191   56,711,381   52,512,349 7 10  
Total shareholders’ equity 7,258,715   7,045,757   6,344,297 12 14  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668    
Total loans(1)  53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037    
Total deposits  57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349    
Total shareholders’ equity  7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $583,874  $567,010  $546,694  $526,474  $525,148 $2,224,052  $1,962,535 
Net revenue(2)  714,264   697,837   670,783   643,108   638,599  2,725,992   2,450,860 
Net income  223,024   216,254   195,527   189,039   185,362  823,844   695,045 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  329,811   317,809   289,322   277,018   270,060  1,213,960   1,048,136 
Net income per common share – Basic  3.21   2.82   2.82   2.73   2.68  11.57   10.47 
Net income per common share – Diluted  3.15   2.78   2.78   2.69   2.63  11.40   10.31 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.50   0.50   0.50   0.45  2.00   1.80 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.52%  3.48%  3.52%  3.54%  3.49% 3.52%  3.51%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.54   3.50   3.54   3.56   3.51  3.53   3.53 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.74   0.76   0.76   0.74   0.71  0.75   0.82 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.19   2.21   2.32   2.32   2.31  2.26   2.36 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.45   1.45   1.57   1.58   1.60  1.51   1.54 
Return on average assets  1.27   1.26   1.19   1.20   1.16  1.23   1.17 
Return on average common equity  12.63   11.58   12.07   12.21   11.82  12.13   12.32 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  14.83   13.74   14.44   14.72   14.29  14.43   14.58 
Average total assets $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105 $66,954,172  $59,416,909 
Average total shareholders’ equity  7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403  6,863,474   5,826,940 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.4%  92.5%  93.0%  92.3%  91.9% 92.6%  93.8%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  92.0   91.8   91.4   90.9   91.5    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $139.82  $132.44  $123.98  $112.46  $124.71    
Book value per common share  102.03   98.87   95.43   92.47   89.21    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  88.66   85.39   81.86   78.83   75.39    
Common shares outstanding  66,974,913   66,961,209   66,937,732   66,919,325   66,495,227    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.6%  9.5%  9.3%  9.4%  9.1%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  8.5   8.3   8.0   8.1   7.8    
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.7   9.5   10.2   9.6   9.4    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  11.0   10.9   11.5   10.8   10.7    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.3   10.2   10.0   10.1   9.9    
Total capital ratio(5)  12.4   12.4   13.0   12.5   12.3    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.87%  0.87%  0.90%  0.92%  0.91%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   16   16    
Banking offices  209   208   208   208   205    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $467,874  $565,406  $695,501  $616,216  $452,017 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  64   63   63   63   6,519 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,180,553   3,422,452   4,569,618   4,238,237   4,409,753 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  6,236,263   5,274,124   4,885,715   4,220,305   4,141,482 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,343,905   3,438,406   3,502,186   3,564,490   3,613,263 
Trading account securities              4,072 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  63,770   63,445   273,722   270,442   215,412 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  291,881   282,755   282,087   281,893   281,407 
Brokerage customer receivables              18,102 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  340,745   333,883   299,606   316,804   331,261 
Loans, net of unearned income  53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037 
Allowance for loan losses  (379,283)  (386,622)  (391,654)  (378,207)  (364,017)
Net loans  52,725,818   51,676,860   50,650,025   48,330,183   47,691,020 
Premises, software and equipment, net  781,611   775,425   776,324   776,679   779,130 
Lease investments, net  360,646   301,000   289,768   280,472   278,264 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,617,682   1,614,674   1,610,025   1,598,255   1,739,334 
Receivable on unsettled securities sales  835,275   978,209   240,039   463,023    
Goodwill  797,960   797,639   798,144   796,932   796,942 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  97,999   105,297   110,495   116,072   121,690 
Total assets $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018 
Interest-bearing  46,293,490   45,759,235   44,939,645   42,368,179   41,102,331 
Total deposits  57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,451,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309 
Other borrowings  477,966   579,328   625,392   529,269   534,803 
Subordinated notes  298,636   298,536   298,458   298,360   298,283 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Payable on unsettled securities purchases        39,105       
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,684,663   1,589,761   1,572,981   1,466,987   1,785,061 
Total liabilities  63,883,331   62,583,881   61,757,622   59,269,529   58,535,371 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  425,000   425,000   837,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  67,062   67,042   67,025   67,007   66,560 
Surplus  2,534,024   2,521,306   2,495,637   2,494,347   2,482,561 
Treasury stock  (9,156)  (9,150)  (9,156)  (9,156)  (6,153)
Retained earnings  4,537,539   4,356,367   4,200,923   4,045,854   3,897,164 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (295,754)  (314,808)  (366,233)  (410,015)  (508,335)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$822,494  $832,140 $797,997 $768,362  $789,038 $3,220,993 $3,043,354 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,607   4,757  4,872  4,246   5,623  19,482  21,436 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 27,190   34,992  34,317  36,766   46,256  133,265  115,253 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 77   75  276  179   53  607  366 
Investment securities 95,461   86,426  78,053  72,016   67,066  331,956  276,115 
Trading account securities        11   6  11  48 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,497   5,444  5,393  5,307   5,157  21,641  20,060 
Brokerage customer receivables        78   302  78  965 
Total interest income 956,326   963,834  920,908  886,965   913,501  3,728,033  3,477,597 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 332,178   355,846  333,470  320,233   346,388  1,341,727  1,343,642 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,408   26,007  25,724  25,441   26,050  103,580  99,149 
Interest on other borrowings 5,956   6,887  6,957  6,792   7,519  26,592  34,480 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,737   3,717  3,735  3,714   3,733  14,903  18,117 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,173   4,367  4,328  4,311   4,663  17,179  19,674 
Total interest expense 372,452   396,824  374,214  360,491   388,353  1,503,981  1,515,062 
Net interest income 583,874   567,010  546,694  526,474   525,148  2,224,052  1,962,535 
Provision for credit losses 27,588   21,768  22,234  23,963   16,979  95,553  101,047 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 556,286   545,242  524,460  502,511   508,169  2,128,499  1,861,488 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 39,365   37,188  36,821  34,042   38,775  147,416  146,227 
Mortgage banking 22,625   24,451  23,170  20,529   20,452  90,775  93,213 
Service charges on deposit accounts 20,402   19,825  19,502  19,362   18,864  79,091  65,651 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,505   2,972  650  3,196   (2,835) 8,323  (2,602)
Fees from covered call options 5,992   5,619  5,624  3,446   2,305  20,681  10,196 
Trading (losses) gains, net (257)  172  151  (64)  (113) 2  504 
Operating lease income, net 16,365   15,466  15,166  15,287   15,327  62,284  58,710 
Other 24,393   25,134  23,005  20,836   20,676  93,368  116,426 
Total non-interest income 130,390   130,827  124,089  116,634   113,451  501,940  488,325 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 222,557   219,668  219,541  211,526   212,133  873,292  817,108 
Software and equipment 36,096   35,027  36,522  34,717   34,258  142,362  122,794 
Operating lease equipment 11,034   10,409  10,757  10,471   10,263  42,671  42,298 
Occupancy, net 20,105   20,809  20,228  20,778   20,597  81,920  79,213 
Data processing 11,809   11,329  12,110  11,274   10,957  46,522  39,736 
Advertising and marketing 13,792   19,027  18,761  12,272   13,097  63,852  61,812 
Professional fees 8,280   7,465  9,243  9,044   11,334  34,032  40,637 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,999   5,196  5,580  5,618   5,773  21,393  12,095 
FDIC insurance 10,562   11,418  10,971  10,926   10,640  43,877  46,118 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 2,162   262  505  643   397  3,572  (408)
Other 43,057   39,418  37,243  38,821   39,090  158,539  141,321 
Total non-interest expense 384,453   380,028  381,461  366,090   368,539  1,512,032  1,402,724 
Income before taxes 302,223   296,041  267,088  253,055   253,081  1,118,407  947,089 
Income tax expense 79,199   79,787  71,561  64,016   67,719  294,563  252,044 
Net income$223,024  $216,254 $195,527 $189,039  $185,362 $823,844 $695,045 
Preferred stock dividends 8,367   13,295  6,991  6,991   6,991  35,644  27,964 
Preferred stock redemption    14,046         14,046   
Net income applicable to common shares$214,657  $188,913 $188,536 $182,048  $178,371 $774,154 $667,081 
Net income per common share - Basic$3.21  $2.82 $2.82 $2.73  $2.68 $11.57 $10.47 
Net income per common share - Diluted$3.15  $2.78 $2.78 $2.69  $2.63 $11.40 $10.31 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.50  $0.50 $0.50 $0.50  $0.45 $2.00 $1.80 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,970   66,952  66,931  66,726   66,491  66,896  63,685 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,143   1,028  888  923   1,233  998  1,016 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,113   67,980  67,819  67,649   67,724  67,894  64,701 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31, 2024Sep 30,
2025(2)		Dec 31, 2024
Balance:           
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$217,136 $211,360 $192,633 $181,580 $189,77411%14%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 123,609  122,523  106,973  135,224  141,4874 (13)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$340,745 $333,883 $299,606 $316,804 $331,2618%3%
            
Core loans:           
Commercial           
Commercial and industrial$7,267,505 $7,135,083 $7,028,247 $6,871,206 $6,867,4227%6%
Asset-based lending 1,512,888  1,588,522  1,663,693  1,701,962  1,611,001(19)(6)
Municipal 868,958  804,986  771,785  798,646  826,65332 5 
Leases 2,921,366  2,834,563  2,757,331  2,680,943  2,537,32512 15 
Commercial real estate           
Residential construction 54,753  60,923  59,027  55,849  48,617(40)13 
Commercial construction 2,013,244  2,273,545  2,165,263  2,086,797  2,065,775(45)(3)
Land 341,585  323,685  304,827  306,235  319,68922 7 
Office 1,688,614  1,578,208  1,601,208  1,641,555  1,656,10928 2 
Industrial 3,167,768  2,912,547  2,824,889  2,677,555  2,628,57635 21 
Retail 1,436,252  1,478,861  1,452,351  1,402,837  1,374,655(11)4 
Multi-family 3,445,507  3,306,597  3,200,578  3,091,314  3,125,50517 10 
Mixed use and other 1,793,013  1,684,841  1,683,867  1,652,759  1,685,01825 6 
Home equity 480,525  484,202  466,815  455,683  445,028(3)8 
Residential real estate           
Residential real estate loans for investment 4,171,439  4,019,046  3,814,715  3,561,417  3,456,00915 21 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 84,706  75,088  80,800  86,952  114,98551 (26)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 61,087  49,736  53,267  36,790  41,77191 46 
Total core loans$31,309,210 $30,610,433 $29,928,663 $29,108,500 $28,804,1389%9%
            
Niche loans:           
Commercial           
Franchise$1,298,493 $1,298,140 $1,286,265 $1,262,555 $1,268,5210%2%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,515,003  1,204,661  1,232,530  1,019,543  893,854102 69 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 532,027  537,696  526,595  525,492  525,446(4)1 
Insurance agency lending 1,128,446  1,140,691  1,120,985  1,070,979  1,044,329(4)8 
Premium Finance receivables           
U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,308,054  7,502,901  7,378,340  6,486,663  6,447,625(10)13 
Canada property & casualty insurance 875,362  863,391  944,836  753,199  824,4176 6 
Life insurance 9,023,642  8,758,553  8,506,960  8,365,140  8,147,14512 11 
Consumer and other 114,864  147,016  116,505  116,319  99,562(87)15 
Total niche loans$21,795,891 $21,453,049 $21,113,016 $19,599,890 $19,250,8996%13%
            
Total loans, net of unearned income$53,105,101 $52,063,482 $51,041,679 $48,708,390 $48,055,0378%11%

(1)   NM - Not Meaningful.
(2)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2025(1)		 Dec 31, 2024
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018 17% 0%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,233,753   6,710,919   6,795,725   6,340,168   5,865,546 (28) 6 
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,907,647   1,600,735   1,595,764   1,408,790   1,469,064 76  30 
Money market 21,368,924   20,270,382   19,556,041   18,074,733   17,975,191 22  19 
Savings 6,905,216   6,758,743   6,659,419   6,576,251   6,372,499 9  8 
Time certificates of deposit 9,877,950   10,418,456   10,332,696   9,968,237   9,420,031 (21) 5 
Total deposits$57,717,191  $56,711,381  $55,816,811  $53,570,038  $52,512,349 7% 10%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 20%  19%  19%  21%  22%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11   12   12   12   11    
Wealth management deposits(2) 3   3   3   3   3    
Money market 37   36   35   34   34    
Savings 12   12   12   12   12    
Time certificates of deposit 17   18   19   18   18    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $3,392,722 3.81%
4-6 months  2,625,175 3.42 
7-9 months  2,834,840 3.46 
10-12 months  590,301 3.41 
13-18 months  289,020 3.07 
19-24 months  72,535 2.73 
24+ months  73,357 2.77 
Total $9,877,950 3.54%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $2,842,829  $3,276,683  $3,308,199  $3,520,048  $3,934,016 
Investment securities(2)  10,084,138   9,377,930   8,801,560   8,409,735   8,090,271 
FHLB and FRB stock(3)  284,643   282,338   282,001   281,702   271,825 
Liquidity management assets(4) $13,211,610  $12,936,951  $12,391,760  $12,211,485  $12,296,112 
Other earning assets(4) (5)           13,140   20,528 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  357,672   295,365   310,534   286,710   378,707 
Loans, net of unearned income(4) (6)  52,193,637   51,403,566   49,517,635   47,833,380   47,153,014 
Total earning assets(4) $65,762,919  $64,635,882  $62,219,929  $60,344,715  $59,848,361 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (404,075)  (410,681)  (398,685)  (375,371)  (367,238)
Cash and due from banks  517,616   495,292   478,707   476,423   470,033 
Other assets  3,615,808   3,582,543   3,540,394   3,661,275   3,642,949 
Total assets $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,133,333  $6,687,292  $6,423,050  $6,046,189  $5,601,672 
Wealth management deposits  1,925,808   1,604,142   1,552,989   1,574,480   1,430,163 
Money market accounts  20,475,659   19,431,021   18,184,754   17,581,141   17,579,395 
Savings accounts  6,814,263   6,723,325   6,578,698   6,479,444   6,288,727 
Time deposits  10,045,136   10,319,719   9,841,702   9,406,126   9,702,948 
Interest-bearing deposits $45,394,199  $44,765,499  $42,581,193  $41,087,380  $40,602,905 
FHLB advances(3)  3,203,483   3,151,310   3,151,310   3,151,309   3,160,658 
Other borrowings  547,507   614,892   593,657   582,139   577,786 
Subordinated notes  298,576   298,481   298,398   298,306   298,225 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $49,697,331  $49,083,748  $46,878,124  $45,372,700  $44,893,140 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  11,080,254   10,791,709   10,643,798   10,732,156   10,718,738 
Other liabilities  1,548,075   1,472,036   1,456,383   1,541,245   1,563,824 
Equity  7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105 
           
Net free funds/contribution(7) $16,065,588  $15,552,134  $15,341,805  $14,972,015  $14,955,221 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $27,267  $35,067  $34,593  $36,945  $46,308 
Investment securities  96,122   87,101   78,733   72,706   67,783 
FHLB and FRB stock(1)  5,497   5,444   5,393   5,307   5,157 
Liquidity management assets(2) $128,886  $127,612  $118,719  $114,958  $119,248 
Other earning assets(2)           92   310 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  5,607   4,757   4,872   4,246   5,623 
Loans, net of unearned income(2)  824,628   834,294   800,197   770,568   791,390 
Total interest income $959,121  $966,663  $923,788  $889,864  $916,571 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $31,681  $40,448  $37,517  $33,600  $31,695 
Wealth management deposits  10,011   8,415   8,182   8,606   9,412 
Money market accounts  163,585   169,831   155,890   146,374   159,945 
Savings accounts  34,371   38,844   37,637   35,923   38,402 
Time deposits  92,530   98,308   94,244   95,730   106,934 
Interest-bearing deposits $332,178  $355,846  $333,470  $320,233  $346,388 
FHLB advances(1)  26,408   26,007   25,724   25,441   26,050 
Other borrowings  5,956   6,887   6,957   6,792   7,519 
Subordinated notes  3,737   3,717   3,735   3,714   3,733 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,173   4,367   4,328   4,311   4,663 
Total interest expense $372,452  $396,824  $374,214  $360,491  $388,353 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,795)  (2,829)  (2,880)  (2,899)  (3,070)
Net interest income (GAAP)(3)  583,874   567,010   546,694   526,474   525,148 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,795   2,829   2,880   2,899   3,070 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $586,669  $569,839  $549,574  $529,373  $528,218 

(1)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31,
2024
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.81% 4.25% 4.19% 4.26% 4.68%
Investment securities 3.78  3.68  3.59  3.51  3.33 
FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.66  7.65  7.67  7.64  7.55 
Liquidity management assets 3.87% 3.91% 3.84% 3.82% 3.86%
Other earning assets       2.84  6.01 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.22  6.39  6.29  6.01  5.91 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.27  6.44  6.48  6.53  6.68 
Total earning assets 5.79% 5.93% 5.96% 5.98% 6.09%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.05% 2.40% 2.34% 2.25% 2.25%
Wealth management deposits 2.06  2.08  2.11  2.22  2.62 
Money market accounts 3.17  3.47  3.44  3.38  3.62 
Savings accounts 2.00  2.29  2.29  2.25  2.43 
Time deposits 3.65  3.78  3.84  4.13  4.38 
Interest-bearing deposits 2.90% 3.15% 3.14% 3.16% 3.39%
FHLB advances 3.27  3.27  3.27  3.27  3.28 
Other borrowings 4.32  4.44  4.70  4.73  5.18 
Subordinated notes 4.97  4.94  5.02  5.05  4.98 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.53  6.83  6.85  6.90  7.32 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.97% 3.21% 3.20% 3.22% 3.44%
           
Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.82% 2.72% 2.76% 2.76% 2.65%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.72  0.78  0.78  0.80  0.86 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.52% 3.48% 3.52% 3.54% 3.49%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.54% 3.50% 3.54% 3.56% 3.51%

(1)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for twelve months ended,		Interest
for twelve months ended,		Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$3,235,193  $2,276,818 $133,872  $115,618 4.14% 5.08%
Investment securities(2) 9,173,502   8,229,846  334,662   278,617 3.65  3.39 
FHLB and FRB stock(3) 282,678   255,018  21,641   20,060 7.66  7.87 
Liquidity management assets(4) (5)$12,691,373  $10,761,682 $490,175  $414,295 3.86% 3.85%
Other earning assets(4) (5) (6) 3,240   17,113  92   1,025 2.84  5.99 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 312,718   348,278  19,482   21,436 6.23  6.15 
Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) (7) 50,252,196   44,765,445  3,229,687   3,052,731 6.43  6.82 
Total earning assets(5)$63,259,527  $55,892,518 $3,739,436  $3,489,487 5.91% 6.24%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (397,318)  (368,342)      
Cash and due from banks 492,131   455,708       
Other assets 3,599,832   3,437,025       
Total assets$66,954,172  $59,416,909       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$6,323,704  $5,360,630 $143,246  $130,281 2.27% 2.43%
Wealth management deposits 1,665,152   1,458,404  35,214   40,324 2.11  2.76 
Money market accounts 18,927,479   15,946,363  635,680   620,411 3.36  3.89 
Savings accounts 6,650,054   6,015,085  146,775   161,429 2.21  2.68 
Time deposits 9,906,063   8,753,848  380,812   391,197 3.84  4.47 
Interest-bearing deposits$43,472,452  $37,534,330 $1,341,727  $1,343,642 3.09% 3.58%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,164,460   3,042,052  103,580   99,149 3.27  3.26 
Other borrowings 584,537   603,868  26,592   34,480 4.55  5.71 
Subordinated notes 298,441   360,802  14,903   18,117 4.99  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  17,179   19,674 6.78  7.76 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$47,773,456  $41,794,618 $1,503,981  $1,515,062 3.15% 3.63%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,812,877   10,212,088       
Other liabilities 1,504,365   1,583,263       
Equity 6,863,474   5,826,940       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$66,954,172  $59,416,909       
Interest rate spread(5) (8)      2.76% 2.61%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (11,403)  (11,890)(0.01) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(9)$15,486,071  $14,097,900    0.77  0.92 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(5)   $2,224,052  $1,962,535 3.52% 3.51%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    11,403   11,890 0.01  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(5)   $2,235,455  $1,974,425 3.53% 3.53%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(5)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(6)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(7)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(8)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(9)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Dec 31, 2025 (1.6)% (0.5)% (0.5)% (0.8)%
Sep 30, 2025 (2.3) (0.8) 0.0  (0.4)
Jun 30, 2025 (1.5) (0.4) (0.2) (1.2)
Mar 31, 2025 (1.8) (0.6) (0.2) (1.2)
Dec 31, 2024 (1.6) (0.6) (0.3) (1.5)


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Dec 31, 2025(0.0)% 0.1% (0.1)% (0.2)%
Sep 30, 2025(0.2) (0.1) 0.1  (0.1)
Jun 30, 20250.0  0.0  (0.1) (0.4)
Mar 31, 20250.2  0.2  (0.1) (0.5)
Dec 31, 2024(0.2) (0.0) 0.0  (0.3)


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of December 31, 2025One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to
fifteen years
 After fifteen
years
 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$560,803  $3,901,475 $2,191,712 $18,490 $6,672,480
Variable rate 10,371,538   668      10,372,206
Total commercial$10,932,341  $3,902,143 $2,191,712 $18,490 $17,044,686
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$836,428  $2,659,163 $364,215 $76,892 $3,936,698
Variable rate 9,992,879   11,094  65    10,004,038
Total commercial real estate$10,829,307  $2,670,257 $364,280 $76,892 $13,940,736
Home equity         
Fixed rate$9,300  $685 $ $11 $9,996
Variable rate 470,529         470,529
Total home equity$479,829  $685 $ $11 $480,525
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$18,384  $4,719 $67,647 $1,057,910 $1,148,660
Variable rate 110,906   747,277  2,310,389    3,168,572
Total residential real estate$129,290  $751,996 $2,378,036 $1,057,910 $4,317,232
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$8,067,517  $115,899 $ $ $8,183,416
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$8,067,517  $115,899 $ $ $8,183,416
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$163,653  $116,520 $ $ $280,173
Variable rate 8,743,469         8,743,469
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$8,907,122  $116,520 $ $ $9,023,642
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$27,834  $8,571 $934 $849 $38,188
Variable rate 76,676         76,676
Total consumer and other$104,510  $8,571 $934 $849 $114,864
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$9,683,919  $6,807,032 $2,624,508 $1,154,152 $20,269,611
Variable rate 29,765,997   759,039  2,310,454    32,835,490
Total loans, net of unearned income$39,449,916  $7,566,071 $4,934,962 $1,154,152 $53,105,101
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (6,150,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$33,299,916         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors(2)        $21,157,533
12- month CMT(3)         7,652,077
Prime         3,021,831
Fed Funds         684,626
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         182,079
Other         137,344
Total variable rate        $32,835,490

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of December 31, 2025. The $6.15 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $5.2 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of December 31, 2025.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a0d6894-c2ed-4941-8138-c198d8e2f9c9

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $18.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $7.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Fourth Quarter 2025 (44)bps(20)bps(50)bps
Third Quarter 2025 (19) (28) (25) 
Second Quarter 2025   (7)   
First Quarter 2025 (1) (13)   
Fourth Quarter 2024 (52) 18  (50) 


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024  2025   2024 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060  $436,193 $437,060  $427,612 
Provision for credit losses - Other  27,588   21,768   22,234   23,963   16,979  95,553   85,500 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period                   15,547 
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period                   3,004 
Other adjustments  71   (88)  180   4   (187) 167   (207)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  12,894   21,597   6,148   9,722   5,090  50,361   48,864 
Commercial real estate  5,625   144   5,711   454   1,037  11,934   22,127 
Home equity     27   111        138   74 
Residential real estate     26         114  26   175 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  8,354   6,860   6,346   7,114   13,301  28,674   37,515 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     18      12     30   4 
Consumer and other  203   174   179   147   189  703   587 
Total charge-offs  27,076   28,846   18,495   17,449   19,731  91,866   109,346 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  956   1,449   1,746   929   775  5,080   2,853 
Commercial real estate  4   241   10   12   172  267   323 
Home equity  28   104   30   216   194  378   359 
Residential real estate  1   1   2   136   0  140   15 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  4,275   2,459   3,335   3,487   2,646  13,556   11,259 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                   54 
Consumer and other  32   37   32   29   19  130   87 
Total recoveries  5,296   4,291   5,155   4,809   3,806  19,551   14,950 
Net charge-offs  (21,780)  (24,555)  (13,340)  (12,640)  (15,925) (72,315)  (94,396)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060 $460,465  $437,060 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.29%  0.49%  0.11%  0.23%  0.11% 0.28%  0.33%
Commercial real estate  0.16   (0.00)  0.17   0.01   0.03  0.09   0.18 
Home equity  (0.02)  (0.06)  0.07   (0.20)  (0.18) (0.05)  (0.07)
Residential real estate  (0.00)  0.00   (0.00)  (0.02)  0.01  (0.00)  0.01 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.20   0.20   0.16   0.20   0.59  0.19   0.37 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     0.00      0.00     0.00   (0.00)
Consumer and other  0.47   0.40   0.44   0.45   0.63  0.44   0.57 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.17%  0.19%  0.11%  0.11%  0.13% 0.14   0.21%
       