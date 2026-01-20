New 2025 College Football Stadium Data: VisioLab Self-Checkout Cuts Gameday Wait Times by 80%

Boston, MA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from VisioLab shows that college football stadiums using the company’s AI-powered visual self-checkout technology reduced gameday checkout wait times by 80% compared with traditional stadium points-of-sale during the 2025 college football season.

The analysis, which reviewed more than 50,000 transactions across select Power Five college football venues, revealed that fans using VisioLab completed purchases in a median of 13 seconds, compared to an industry average of 50–60 seconds per transaction. Over the course of the 2025 season, this faster checkout time returned the collective equivalent of more than 2,700 quarters of football to fans, time that would otherwise have been spent waiting in line.

Key Gameday Performance Metrics:

Average increase in checkout speed: 400% versus traditional checkout experience



versus traditional checkout experience Fastest checkout: 3.7 sec



3.7 sec Peak Throughput: Up to 6 transactions per minute per kiosk – 6x faster than standard checkout

In addition to speed and throughput advantages, VisioLab-powered frictionless marketplaces delivered measurable operational and commercial benefits. The AI-powered iPad-based system handled basket sizes of up to 16 items in a single transaction, reliably processing high-item orders during peak periods. Locations using the units saw significant double-digit increases in repeat customer rate within a single game, with fans returning to the same self-checkout stand multiple times. The combination of improved operational efficiency and fan experience contributed to a 50–60% revenue lift at VisioLab stands compared with previous traditional point-of-sale solutions.

“Fans don’t come to stadiums to stand in line,” said Iwo Gernemann, VisioLab President and Co-Founder. “Fast, intuitive checkout does more than reduce lines. It encourages repeat visits, increases per-cap spending, and has helped our partners drive meaningful revenue gains while delivering a better fan experience.”

As teams and operators continue to evaluate technologies that support both fan experience and revenue performance, the 2025 season data suggests frictionless self-checkout is now operationally proven at stadium scale.

“A stand with a line that’s constantly moving attracts fans because they see it flowing and want to use it,” said Andy Jacobsen, BYU Concessions General Manager. “Fans get what they want faster, return again and again, and that same flow drives higher sales. That’s exactly the experience we wanted to create.”

With additional deployments planned, VisioLab prepares for the continued adoption of its AI-powered frictionless self-checkout technology across global sports and entertainment venues.

About VisioLab

VisioLab is a global provider of AI-powered visual self-checkout technology for high-traffic environments. Designed for fast, reliable on-device checkout, VisioLab supports stronger commercial performance by enabling more efficient checkout experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations. The company operates across sports and entertainment venues, corporate dining environments, cafés, and canteens worldwide. For more information, visit visiolab.io.

