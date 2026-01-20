CamJon Travel's Cameron DeJong Honored as Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate in North America for 2025

Babcock Ranch, FL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamJon Travel is proud to announce that Cameron DeJong, Managing Partner, has been recognized as a Top 100 First Mate in North America for Virgin Voyages in 2025. With tens of thousands of certified Virgin Voyages travel advisors across the continent, this prestigious designation places CamJon Travel among the top fraction of 1%—a testament to the agency's unwavering commitment to exceptional, personalized service.

Top 100 First Mate Cameron DeJong Preparing to Board Virgin Voyage's Valiant Lady in January 2026.

A Different Kind of Recognition

In an industry often driven by booking volume, CamJon Travel stands apart. Many agencies chase rankings like the Top 100 by churning through bookings—they automate, outsource, and treat sailors as numbers on a spreadsheet. That has never been the CamJon Travel way.

"Our goal has never been to be the biggest agency—it's to be the most trusted," says Cameron DeJong. "We achieved this status not through aggressive marketing funnels, but through the most powerful engine in the world: referrals."

Every booking in that Top 100 count represents a conversation. It represents a sailor who trusted CamJon Travel with their vacation, had a flawless experience, and told their friends and family. That organic, word-of-mouth growth is the only kind of growth the agency is interested in.

Voyage Architects, Not Influencer Agents

CamJon Travel has long distinguished between "Influencer Agents" and true "Voyage Architects." The agency recently published a detailed breakdown of why chasing volume often hurts the client experience. This Top 100 award proves you don't have to choose between success and service—you can have both when your priorities are right. Read the full stance on the Clout vs. Clients debate.

The Platinum Service Promise

As CamJon Travel celebrates this achievement, the agency is doubling down on a commitment to ensure its standards never slip. Too many agencies grow too fast, only to become the corporate machines they once criticized. CamJon Travel is drawing a line in the sand with its Virgin Voyages Platinum Service promise to every sailor, regardless of cabin type or booking value:

Personalized Attention: Sailors are not routed to a call center or treated as a ticket number. Every client works directly with the team.

Proactive Monitoring: CamJon Travel continues to check prices and promotions long after the deposit is paid. If the price drops, they fight to get that value back.

Controlled Growth: The agency will never grow too large or too fast. If capacity is reached where excellent service cannot be guaranteed, new client intake will pause rather than dilute the quality of the experience.

"This award isn't a finish line—it's a checkpoint," says DeJong. "It belongs to our sailors as much as it belongs to us. It's proof that in a digital world, personal connection and genuine care still matter. We promise to wear this title not as a badge of status, but as a reminder of the standard we must uphold every single day."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Top 100 First Mate recognition?

The Top 100 First Mate designation is an exclusive recognition from Virgin Voyages awarded to their highest-performing travel advisors in North America. With tens of thousands of certified agents across the continent, this places CamJon Travel in the top fraction of 1% of all Virgin Voyages partners.

What does "First Mate" mean?

First Mate is Virgin Voyages' term for their certified travel advisor partners.

Does booking with CamJon Travel cost more than booking direct?

No. You pay the same price as booking directly with Virgin Voyages. The difference is you also receive complimentary concierge-level planning, proactive support, and expertise at no additional cost.

What makes CamJon Travel different from other travel agencies?

CamJon Travel specializes exclusively in Virgin Voyages—they don't sell other ocean cruise lines. This focused expertise means deeper knowledge of every ship, itinerary, and insider tip. The agency also limits its client roster to ensure every sailor receives personalized attention.

What is the "Platinum Service" promise?

Platinum Service is CamJon Travel's commitment to every client, regardless of cabin type or booking value. It includes personalized voyage planning, proactive price monitoring, priority communication, and support before, during, and after your sailing. Crucially, it includes a commitment to controlled growth—the agency will pause new client intake before ever compromising service quality.

Cameron DeJong, Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate in North America for 2025

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. We leverage our extensive firsthand experience and to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits, ensuring a superior and unforgettable sailing adventure. Managing Partner Cameron DeJong was honored as a Top 100 First Mate in North America for Virgin Voyages in 2025.

Press Inquiries

Cameron DeJong

cam [at] camjontravel.com

888-499-TRAVEL

16064 Lakeland Drive

Babcock Ranch, FL 33982