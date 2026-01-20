Elurea Launches Long-Wear Hydrogel Collagen Mask with Kojic Acid

Calgary, ALBERTA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestia Dominion Corp. today announced the launch of “elurea”, a premium Korean skincare brand debuting its long-wear Collagen Face Mask with Kojic Acid. The hydrogel face mask is now available in the United States and Canada through Amazon US and Amazon Canada, as well as https://elureaskin.com/

Designed for extended wear compared with traditional sheet masks, Elurea uses a flexible hydrogel material that helps keep essence in close contact with the skin while remaining comfortable to wear. As the ingredients absorb over time, the mask gradually becomes more transparent - a visual cue that has helped drive interest in long-wear hydrogel masking routines.



The formula combines brightening and conditioning ingredients, including kojic acid and niacinamide, with hydrating supports such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and botanical extracts. It also features ultra-low molecular hydrolyzed collagen (243 Da) and a peptide complex to help skin feel smooth, supple, and refreshed after use.



“We crafted Elurea for people who love Korean skincare innovation but want a mask that feels truly premium in both comfort and finish,” said Tasha Bayar, Founder of Elurea. “We wanted it to stand above the sea of collagen masks - premium Korean hydrogel, more advanced formula, and a carefully stacked ingredient list that delivers a noticeably better at-home facial experience.”



Early customers have highlighted the mask’s wear time and feel. “I wore it for three hours and my skin looked noticeably more hydrated and calm afterward,” one reviewer shared. “It felt like a mini facial at home.”



For product details, imagery, and updates, visit Amazon US and Amazon Canada, as well as https://elureaskin.com/



About Elurea

Elurea is a boutique Korean skincare brand under Celestia Dominion Corp., focused on science-backed formulas and elevated at-home rituals. Elurea’s products combine modern K-beauty innovation with carefully selected actives to support hydration, glow, and a refined skincare experience.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Bayar

info@elureaskin.com

+14039993260