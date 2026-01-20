WLTH BREAKING INVESTIGATION: BFA Law Launches Investigation into Wealthfront Corporation after CEO Disclosure Leads to 16% Stock Drop -- Investors Notified to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Wealthfront Corporation (NASDAQ: WLTH) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Wealthfront Being Investigated for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws?

Wealthfront is an online financial advisor that uses automated tools to provide investment and financial advice. On or around December 12, 2025, Wealthfront completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) of more than 34 million shares of common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.

BFA is investigating whether Wealthfront violated the federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements to investors, including in the offering materials for its IPO.



Why did Wealthfront’s Stock Drop?

On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront published its first quarterly results as a publicly traded company. The results include net deposit outflows of $208 million, a stark reversal from the $874 million in inflows the company experienced during the same period a year earlier. During the company’s earnings conference call held the same day, CEO David Fortunato attributed the decline to falling interest rates and emphasized the strategic importance of Wealthfront’s new home-lending business which he asserted would protect the company from downside risk should interest rates continue to fall. Also on the call, Fortunato revealed that he personally owns a 95.1% stake in Wealthfront’s home-lending business and that the company may “revisit or revise the ownership structure.” This news caused the price of Wealthfront stock to drop $2.12 per share, nearly 17%, from a closing price of $12.59 per share on January 12, 2026, to $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026.

What Can You Do?

