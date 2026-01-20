Burns Funding Takes Steps Toward Partnership with Captive Insurance Provider – Risk Management Advisors

La Jolla, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burns Funding (www.burnsfunding.com), a venture debt lender that helps entrepreneurs and investors creatively obtain funding for their businesses, has announced a partnership with Risk Management Advisors (www.riskmgmtadvisors.com), a key strategic relationship that will fortify its alternative lending programs.

In particular, the partnership will provide piece of mind to clients that participate in the Burns Funding Method, an innovative approach, where clients of Burns Funding remit a percentage of the loan proceeds back to Burns Funding, which, in turn, commits to servicing the loan. Burns Funding accomplishes this by deploying the capital in various passive investment programs, such as eCommerce stores, exotic car rental dealerships and short-term house rentals.

“Risk Management Advisors is (RMA) an extremely important foundational piece for the Burns Funding Method (BFM),” said Peter J. Burns, III. “Should unforeseen circumstances occur, RMA makes sure that Burns Funding and, by extension, its clients are made whole.”

Specifically, RMA is a captive manager that will run the insurance company for Burns Funding, which will guarantee payment. RMA, the 5th largest manager of insurance companies in the world, will make sure that the insurance company will be run correctly and stay compliant.

The BFM is used when the borrower obtains capital through bridge funding, which Burns recently wrote about for Forbes (link)

It is also used when clients tap into Burns Funding’s program associated with the purchase on shelf corporations. Wikipedia defines shelf corporation as an entity that “was created and left with no activity. (It was) metaphorically put on the ‘shelf’ to ‘age.’ The company can then be sold to a person or group of persons who wish to start a company without going through all the procedures of creating a new one.”

The shelf corporations can also be used, with the help of Burns Funding and its partners, to secure upwards of $1.6 million in alternative financing.

The client can then use the BFM to obviate the responsibility of paying back the loan to the shelf corporation. The BFM was recently written about here: (https://www.nationalbusinesspost.com/burns-funding-is-helping-startups-secure-capital-at-zero-interest/)

Wesley Sierk, the President of RMA, said the relationship with Burns Funding has been building for months.

“What Burns Funding is doing is tantamount to providing free money,” said Sierk. “Clearly, Peter’s acumen around innovative alternative lending programs and experience with passive income entities, make Burns Funding an attractive partner for RMA.”

He equated the program to a common practice in the captive insurance industry involving jewelry insurance.

“We provide insurance to the jewelry store so that if a diamond falls out of a ring, the purchaser of the ring is covered,” Sierk said “This isn’t a warranty, but rather a financial guarantee. We provide a guarantee for the outstanding balance.”

As part of the partnership, the premium for the insurance is deducted from the aforementioned proceeds, which the client remits to Burns Funding, trigger coverage without any expense to the client.

For more information about Burns Funding and its innovative financial services, visit their website at www.burnsfunding.com. To learn more about Risk Management Advisors and their captive insurance solutions, visit www.riskmgmtadvisors.com.

Press Inquiries

Burns Funding

7514 Girard Ave Suite 1416

La Jolla, CA 92037

hhackney [at] hackneycommunications.com