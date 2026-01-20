New Opposition Effort Emerges Today as ALPA Moves to Block U.S. ICAO Ambassador Nominee

Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office of Public Affairs announced today that the Senate confirmation of Captain Jeff Anderson, the Administration’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), remains pending as new information emerges regarding union concerns raised by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). The update comes during an active ICAO review cycle focused on pilot retirement age discussions and related policy proposals.

The United States has been without a Senate-confirmed Ambassador to ICAO for more than three years. Throughout this period, ICAO has continued its work on global aviation standards involving safety, operations, and workforce regulations. ALPA participates in ICAO matters through the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA), which maintains connections with pilot unions in multiple ICAO Council States.

As ICAO examines Working Paper 106 and associated proposals concerning potential adjustments to the mandatory pilot retirement age, recent meeting records show that six of the ten Part I Council States indicated support for continued evaluation. Sixteen ICAO member states also commented in favor of ongoing review, and no formal objections were noted during the latest session.

With these discussions underway, several aviation stakeholders have requested updates on the status of U.S. diplomatic representation. Supporters of filling the ambassadorial post state that confirmed leadership would ensure participation at the highest level during ICAO’s current policy cycle. Others have outlined differing views on the potential impact of representation depending on how the retirement age issue progresses.

Captain Anderson’s nomination remains before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. According to Senate procedure, the nomination cannot advance until formally scheduled. No timetable has been released.

In the interim, the United States continues to be represented at ICAO through its permanent mission staff as upcoming meetings proceed according to the organization’s calendar.