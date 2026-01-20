SQRIL now supports crypto apps for its Scan-to-Pay QR code payment switch for Asia, Africa and Latin America

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQRIL (pronounced squirrel), the Southeast Asia based startup backed by the Plan B VC Fund which provides a payments API switch for traditional banks and ewallets, also now supports crypto apps to enable their users to scan & pay QR codes across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

SQRIL Founder & CEO Malcolm Weed explains that, “any crypto exchange, crypto wallet or Dapp can now integrate with our APIs and allow their user base to scan & pay local QR codes across emerging markets and pay with stablecoin, while SQRIL handles the local fiat payout to the merchant in the destination country.”

Malcolm continues,”I believe we are at the early stages of instant payment interoperability between banks, ewallets, crypto apps and merchants of different countries, and SQRIL plans to be an important part of that infrastructure. With the rise of national QR code schemes and hundreds of millions of stablecoin holders across the world, there needs to be a better way to pay across borders.”

Scan-to-pay QR code payments across Asia have been the leading payment method over the past several years. Emerging markets such as Latin America and Africa are also increasing their usage of real-time national QR codes.

“Having worked in crossborder payments for the past thirteen years and spending the past seven in crypto, I can confidently say that scan-to-pay QR code payments will be universal the world over in the coming years. Usually you see developed world technologies making their way to emerging markets, but I really believe this will happen in the reverse,” explains Malcolm.

The SQRIL API is now available to pay local QR codes in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with bank transfers in Malaysia and Thailand. Additional countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America will be added throughout Q1.

“We are aiming to be the world's Scan-to-Pay QR code infrastructure leader, especially as it relates to stablecoins and emerging markets,” remarked Malcolm.

