Copperhead Announces Approval of Change of Business

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperhead Resources Inc.(to be renamed Deep Sea Minerals Corp.) (CSE: CUH) (OTCPK: CUHRF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 19, 2026, that the Company’s change of business to focus on subsea critical mineral exploration and development (the “Change of Business”) and name change to “Deep Sea Minerals Corp.” (the “Name Change”) have been approved by a majority of the Company’s shareholders by written consent. The Company has also received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the Change of Business.

Subject to final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange regarding the Name Change, the Company expects the Name Change to be effective on or about January 26, 2026, at which time the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) are expected to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “SEAS”.

The new CUSIP will be 24378A101 and the new ISIN number will be CA24378A1012, under the new name of the Company.

In connection with, and in anticipation of, the Name Change, the Company has completed a corporate rebrand and launched a dedicated website at www.deepseamineralscorp.com , providing investors and stakeholders with an overview of the Company’s strategic direction, governance framework, and evolving focus within the deep-sea critical minerals sector.

“This is a foundational milestone for the Company, and we are incredibly excited to launch our new branding, which will better align our operations with the Company’s long-term strategic directives,” said James Deckelman, CEO of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “The approval of our change of business formally marks our entry into one of the most strategically important frontiers in the global resource development and critical minerals sector. As governments and industries confront growing supply-chain constraints for critical minerals essential to defense, energy transition, and advanced technologies, the deep seabed is increasingly being evaluated as a long-term strategic resource. Our objective is to position Deep Sea Minerals early, responsibly, and methodically within this emerging sector.”

POLICY & STRATEGIC CONTEXT

The Company’s strategic focus aligns with recent policy actions by the United States government emphasizing the importance of securing long-term access to critical minerals. In particular, an Executive Order issued by President Donald J. Trump directed U.S. federal agencies to accelerate the assessment and development of deep-sea mineral resources as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains for materials deemed essential to national defense, advanced manufacturing, and economic security.

This Executive Order was reinforced in a January 14, 2026 Trump Administration Proclamation directing the U.S. Commerce Secretary to pursue negotiation of agreements to address the threatened impairment of the national security with respect to imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products (PCMDPs) from any country.

These actions underscore growing recognition at the highest levels of government that seabed mineral resources may represent a strategically important component of future critical-minerals supply. Deep Sea Minerals believes that early, disciplined engagement in this sector—guided by technical rigor, environmental responsibility, and regulatory coordination—positions the Company to participate constructively in an emerging area of global resource development.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with select governments and regulatory stakeholders in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

