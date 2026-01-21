EnergySolutions Submits Notices of Intent to NRC Kewaunee Power Station New Nuclear Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, a leading provider of nuclear services based in Salt Lake City, Utah, submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) a Notice of Intent (NOI) confirming its plans to submit an application for a major licensing action for new nuclear generation at the Kewaunee Power Station (KPS) site in the Town of Carlton, Kewaunee County, Wisconsin. Applications for an Early Site Permit, Construction Permit, or Combined License are currently being evaluated.

The company is working with WEC Energy Group on the project. This NRC submittal is an important next step as the companies continue to explore new nuclear generation at the KPS site.

A structured, multi-phase project is being carried out that includes initial planning and scoping activities. In-depth studies are being conducted that will support the application to demonstrate the site’s suitability for new nuclear construction. This is a prerequisite to the development and securing of NRC approvals for this project.

“This is an important milestone in moving towards the next generation of nuclear power in Wisconsin in partnership with WEC Energy Group.” said Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “As communicated when we announced this initiative in May of 2025, the need for reliable, carbon-free power has never been greater. We have assembled an experienced team that brings environmental compliance, nuclear licensing and project management expertise to this project at a time new nuclear generation in Wisconsin is essential.”

